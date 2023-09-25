Yesterday morning the attack by a criminal armed gang against Kosovo police officers in Banjska resulted in the death of one officer and the wounding of two others. Rekindling a tension between the Serbian and Kosovar communities that had never really subsided. “All parties and nations in the field, Serbs and Kosovars, military and civilians, must work to block any outbreak of tension in the area” comments the Minister of Defense Guido Crosettowho explains to Adnkronos: “There had already been clashes which, on May 23rd, involved 25 KFOR (Kosovo Force) soldiers, 11 of whom were Italian, who suffered several injuries. Precisely for this reason, in particular in the Balkan region, our directives require the NATO KFOR mission, currently led by Italy, to always be ready to face any possible development of the situation”.

The NATO force in Kosovo began a military exercise in the western part of the country last July. “Periodically our Armed Forces, engaged outside national borders and not only in Kosovo – explains Crosetto – carry out exercises necessary to guarantee the preparation and training of our soldiers. The exercise activities must replicate the situations in which our military might be called upon to intervene. Guaranteeing a safe and protected environment, as well as freedom of movement for all communities living in Kosovo, is foreseen by the same mandate of the Kfor Mission, which is based on Council Resolution 1244 of 1999 of United Nations Security”.

Last November, the visit to Kosovo and Belgrade by Crosetto and Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani seemed to have opened concrete glimmers of resolution to a crisis that had been going on for decades. “L’Italy and the International Community are constantly committed to restoring dialogue and, with the mediation of the European Union, they aim to normalize relations between Pristina and Belgrade – he adds – as well as shared solutions for peaceful coexistence, also through the implementation of what was established in the recent Ohrid agreements of April 2023. We continue to work for dialogue and peaceful coexistence between the two communities, the Serbian and the Kosovar ones, a task that is certainly not easy and delicate, but essential for us”.

“The KFOR mission has a clear mandate which reflects the interests of the participating nations and which will only end when conditions exist that ensure, irreversibly, the security and freedom of movement of all communities in Kosovo – he reminds the Adnkronos the Minister of Defense Guido Crosetto – From this perspective, any further downsizing and reconfigurations of the mission will be possible exclusively in relation to the achievement of the objectives and not to a pre-established time agenda. As demonstrated by the work of the Kfor mission throughout 2023, a A credible military presence, numerically commensurate with the situation on the ground and equipped to face any threats, is still necessary“.

And he reiterates: “Every dialogue must be implemented to lower tensions between Kosovo and Serbia. A concerted effort is needed from all the countries in the area as it is a strategic quadrant for the stability of Europe. Italy has been committed for years to trying to bring peace and security to this region and will continue to do its part to help ease tensions in Kosovo.”

“The solutions that can be implemented will have to be identified above all on a political level and be based, fundamentally, on an effective dialogue between Pristina and Belgrade. The objective we set ourselves – concludes Crosetto – is to ensure the conditions of stability that allow both parties and the International Community to identify shared solutions for peaceful coexistence and common development. Italy, this Government, my Ministry, Defense, like that of Foreign Affairs, work, in the Balkan region and elsewhere, to maintain and consolidate the peace processes“.

(by Silvia Mancinelli)