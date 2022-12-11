The situation in the self-proclaimed Kosovo is approaching the point of no return. This was stated on December 11 by the former State Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Serbia, Nemanja Starović.

“We are approaching the point of no return tonight in Kosovo,” Starovich wrote on his Twitter.

He believes that the reason for this situation was the intention of the Prime Minister of Kosovo, Albin Kurti, to destroy the local Serbs with the help of paramilitary police. According to him, Kurti’s unilateral actions over the past 18 months have led to this.

Starovich noted that the deliberate “blindness of the West” can be equated with complicity.

Earlier in the day, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic called on the people of Kosovo and Metohija to prevent escalation in the region. He also convened the chairmen of the Security Council in connection with the Prime Minister’s threats to attack the Serbs at the barricades in the northern part of the self-proclaimed republic.

On the eve of Kurti demanded before the end of the day to remove the barriers on the roads of Kosovo. Otherwise, according to him, police structures will be involved. The prime minister turned not only to the Serbs who set up the barricades, but also to the NATO continent KFOR.

At the same time, it became known that the soldiers of the special unit of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the self-proclaimed Republic of Kosovo broke in and occupied the facility on the Gazivode dam, from where they removed the Serbian flags and expelled the Serb guard.

Before that, on December 10, in the north of Kosovo and Metohija, the Serbs erected barricades on the highways after the local authorities detained Dejan Pantic, the ex-police officer of the self-proclaimed republic, on suspicion of “terrorism”.

Later, three skirmishes were recorded in the region. According to the Kosovo police, members of criminal gangs blocked several highways and fired at law enforcement officers who were on duty in the Gazivode Lake area on the way to the Brnjak checkpoint.

Meanwhile, on December 9, Aleksandar Vučić announced that Serbia would send a request for the deployment of state security forces in Kosovo under paragraph 4 of UN Security Council Resolution 1244.

On July 31, the situation escalated on the Serbian-Kosovo border after the Kosovo-Albanian authorities demanded that the Serbs living in the northern part of Kosovo and Metohija re-register Serbian license plates on cars and documents.

In 2008, the Kosovo Albanian structures in Pristina declared independence from Serbia. According to the Serbian Constitution, the territory of the unrecognized state is an autonomous province of Kosovo and Metohija within the country. The Republic of Kosovo is not recognized by dozens of countries, including Russia.