Case of champion Novak Djokovic causes diplomatic friction between Serbia and Australia.| Photo: EFE

Serbian state and sports officials on Sunday criticized Australia’s decision to deport tennis player Novak Djokovic, while a group of political parties even proposed declaring the Australian ambassador to Belgrade a ‘persona non grata’.

“The decision on Novak Djokovic’s expulsion is scandalous and has shown how the rule of law works in some countries, or how it doesn’t,” said Serbian Prime Minister Ana Brnabic.

The prime minister called it “unbelievable” that in just a few days there were “two completely opposing court decisions” and that Djokovic was exposed to “11 days of mental and physical abuse”.

Sports Minister Vanja Udovic offered praise for Djokovic and harsh criticism of the Australian authorities involved.

“The winner of 20 Grand Slam titles, the best in the world, writes the history of the planet in sport. This is, and always will be, Novak Djokovic. Everything else is foolishness and shame, absurdity and hypocrisy. Legend, pride of Serbia. , we are with you”, wrote the minister on social networks.

The Serbian tennis player, currently number 1 in the world and a national hero in Serbia, intended to compete in the Australian Open with a special permit, without having been vaccinated against covid-19, contrary to requirements of the country’s immigration law.

The Serbian Tennis Federation argued that Djokovic’s trial in Australia was a “sham” and a “victory of politics over sport”, which opens up many questions.

“What is the message that Australia, twice organizer of the Olympic Games, sends for its third edition in 2032?” the federation asked in a statement.

According to the entity, Australia has violated the Olympic principle that it is “important to participate” and denounces a “lack of reactions throughout the process” on the part of the ATP and other world sporting institutions.

The Serbian Olympic Committee also expressed disappointment and regretted that a “political decision” had been made regarding the sport.

“The treatment of Novak Djokovic during his stay in Australia was absolutely unacceptable,” said the entity, noting that from the beginning, bad intentions against the tennis player were evident.

The pro-monarchy coalition “Nothing” (Hope), made up of two parties and 28 civil organizations, demanded on Sunday that Serbia declare the Australian ambassador “persona non grata”, according to the “Tanjug” news agency.

“Not only has incalculable damage been done to the best tennis player in the world, the State of Serbia and all its citizens have been humiliated and the national feelings of Serbs have been deeply offended,” the coalition expressed. EFE