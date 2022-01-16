<div id="paywall-google"><div class="wgt-main-image"><picture class="img-fallback"><source media="(min-width: 768px)" data-srcset="https:\/\/media.gazetadopovo.com.br\/2022\/01\/16170006\/bb420f89be2c93dfd5997cbb3bbbd9917d685c77w-960x540.jpg, https:\/\/media.gazetadopovo.com.br\/2022\/01\/16170006\/bb420f89be2c93dfd5997cbb3bbbd9917d685c77w-1280x720.jpg 2x" srcset="https:\/\/www.gazetadopovo.com.br\/assets2\/images\/svg\/gazeta-fallback.svg"><source media="(min-width: 480px)" data-srcset="https:\/\/media.gazetadopovo.com.br\/2022\/01\/16170006\/bb420f89be2c93dfd5997cbb3bbbd9917d685c77w-660x372.jpg, https:\/\/media.gazetadopovo.com.br\/2022\/01\/16170006\/bb420f89be2c93dfd5997cbb3bbbd9917d685c77w-960x540.jpg 2x" srcset="https:\/\/www.gazetadopovo.com.br\/assets2\/images\/svg\/gazeta-fallback.svg"><source media="(min-width: 1px)" data-srcset="https:\/\/media.gazetadopovo.com.br\/2022\/01\/16170006\/bb420f89be2c93dfd5997cbb3bbbd9917d685c77w-380x214.jpg, https:\/\/media.gazetadopovo.com.br\/2022\/01\/16170006\/bb420f89be2c93dfd5997cbb3bbbd9917d685c77w-660x372.jpg 2x" srcset="https:\/\/www.gazetadopovo.com.br\/assets2\/images\/svg\/gazeta-fallback.svg"><\/source><\/source><\/source><\/picture><p><figcaption class="img-info"><span class="img-caption">Case of champion Novak Djokovic causes diplomatic friction between Serbia and Australia.<\/span><span class="img-credit">| Photo: EFE<\/span><\/figcaption><\/p><\/div><p tabindex="0">Serbian state and sports officials on Sunday criticized Australia's decision to deport tennis player Novak Djokovic, while a group of political parties even proposed declaring the Australian ambassador to Belgrade a 'persona non grata'.<\/p><p tabindex="0">"The decision on Novak Djokovic's expulsion is scandalous and has shown how the rule of law works in some countries, or how it doesn't," said Serbian Prime Minister Ana Brnabic.<\/p><p tabindex="0">The prime minister called it "unbelievable" that in just a few days there were "two completely opposing court decisions" and that Djokovic was exposed to "11 days of mental and physical abuse".<\/p><p tabindex="0">Sports Minister Vanja Udovic offered praise for Djokovic and harsh criticism of the Australian authorities involved.<\/p><p tabindex="0">"The winner of 20 Grand Slam titles, the best in the world, writes the history of the planet in sport. This is, and always will be, Novak Djokovic. Everything else is foolishness and shame, absurdity and hypocrisy. Legend, pride of Serbia. , we are with you", wrote the minister on social networks.<\/p><p tabindex="0">The Serbian tennis player, currently number 1 in the world and a national hero in Serbia, intended to compete in the Australian Open with a special permit, without having been vaccinated against covid-19, contrary to requirements of the country's immigration law.<\/p><p tabindex="0">The Serbian Tennis Federation argued that Djokovic's trial in Australia was a "sham" and a "victory of politics over sport", which opens up many questions.<\/p><p tabindex="0">"What is the message that Australia, twice organizer of the Olympic Games, sends for its third edition in 2032?" the federation asked in a statement.<\/p><p tabindex="0">According to the entity, Australia has violated the Olympic principle that it is "important to participate" and denounces a "lack of reactions throughout the process" on the part of the ATP and other world sporting institutions.<\/p><p tabindex="0">The Serbian Olympic Committee also expressed disappointment and regretted that a "political decision" had been made regarding the sport.<\/p><p tabindex="0">"The treatment of Novak Djokovic during his stay in Australia was absolutely unacceptable," said the entity, noting that from the beginning, bad intentions against the tennis player were evident.<\/p><p tabindex="0">The pro-monarchy coalition "Nothing" (Hope), made up of two parties and 28 civil organizations, demanded on Sunday that Serbia declare the Australian ambassador "persona non grata", according to the "Tanjug" news agency.<\/p><p tabindex="0">"Not only has incalculable damage been done to the best tennis player in the world, the State of Serbia and all its citizens have been humiliated and the national feelings of Serbs have been deeply offended," the coalition expressed. EFE<\/p><\/div><script type="template\/javascript" id="itemBodyText"><% var hasnode = typeof body[0].node !== 'undefined'; %>\n<% var newBody = body.filter(function(obj, i) { %>\n<% return obj.node !== "html"; %>\n<% }); %>\n<% _.each(newBody, function(item, index) { %>\n<% var hide = ""; %>\n<% if(hasnode === true) { %>\n<% if (item.node !== "view-more" && index > 1) { %>\n<% hide = "hide"; %>\n<% } else if (item.node === "view-more") { %>\n<% if (index <= 2) { %>\n<% hide = ""; %>\n<% } else { %>\n<% hide = "hide"; %>\n<% } %>\n<% } %>\n<% } %>\n<% if(item.node === "text") { %>\n<<%= item.tag %> class="<%= hide %>"><%= item.text %><\/<%= item.tag %>>\n<% } else if (item.node === "view-more") { %><div class="c-view-more <%= hide %>" data-event-notes="veja-tambem" data-tracker-view="true"><div class="c-title-04">Veja Tamb\u00e9m:<\/div><<%= item.tag %>>\n<% _.each(item.children, function(child, index) { %><li>?ref=veja-tambem" title="<%= child.text%>" data-gtm-action="productClick" data-gtm-list="veja tambem" data-gtm-category="null" data-gtm-brand="null"><span><%= child.text %><\/span><\/li><% }); %>\n<\/<%= item.tag %>><\/div><% } else if (item.node === "embed") { %>\n<% if(item.attr.provider !== undefined && item.attr.provider==="youtube") { %>\n<% var classe = "c-embed-container c-embed-container-yt"; %>\n<% var idYoutube = item.attr.src; %>\n<% if (idYoutube.search("https:\/\/www.youtube.com\/watch?v=") !== -1) { %>\n<% var splitYoutube = idYoutube.split("https:\/\/www.youtube.com\/watch?v="); %>\n<% var urlYoutube = "https:\/\/www.youtube.com\/embed\/" + splitYoutube[1] + ""; %>\n<% } else if (idYoutube.search("https:\/\/www.youtube.com\/embed\/") === -1 && idYoutube.search("https:\/\/www.youtube.com\/") !== -1) { %>\n<% var splitYoutube = idYoutube.split("https:\/\/www.youtube.com\/"); %>\n<% var urlYoutube = "https:\/\/www.youtube.com\/embed\/" + splitYoutube[1] + ""; %>\n<% } else if (idYoutube.search("https:\/\/youtu.be\/") !== -1) { %>\n<% var splitYoutube = idYoutube.split("https:\/\/youtu.be\/"); %>\n<% var urlYoutube = "https:\/\/www.youtube.com\/embed\/" + splitYoutube[1] + ""; %>\n<% } else { %>\n<% var urlYoutube = item.attr.src; %>\n<% } %><div class="<%= classe %> <%= hide %>"><iframe width="560" height="315" src="https:\/\/www.gazetadopovo.com.br\/mundo\/breves\/governo-da-servia-critica-a-australia-por-deportacao-de-djokovic\/<%= urlYoutube%>" frameborder="0" autoplay="0" allow="accelerometer; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen><\/iframe><\/div><% } else if (item.attr.provider !== undefined && item.attr.provider==="twitter") { %>\n<% var classe = "c-embed-container-tw"; %>\n<% var restriction = item.restriction; %>\n<% if(typeof restriction !== "undefined" && restriction !== null && restriction !== "") { %>\n<% classe = classe+" restriction-"+restriction; %>\n<% } %><div class="<%= classe %> <%= hide %>"><% window.twttr = (function(d, s, id) { %>\n<% var js, fjs = d.getElementsByTagName(s)[0] %>\n<% var t = window.twttr || {}; %>\n<% if (d.getElementById(id)) return t; %>\n<% js = d.createElement(s); %>\n<% js.id = id; %>\n<% js.src = "https:\/\/platform.twitter.com\/widgets.js"; %>\n<% fjs.parentNode.insertBefore(js, fjs); %>\n<% t._e = []; %>\n<% t.ready = function(f) { %>\n<% t._e.push(f); %>\n<% }; %>\n<% return t; %>\n<% } (document, "script", "twitter-wjs")); %><blockquote class="twitter-tweet" align="center" dnt="true">"><\/blockquote><\/div><% } else if (item.attr.provider !== undefined && item.attr.provider==="facebook") { %>\n<% var classe = "c-embed-container-fb"; %>\n<% var restriction = item.restriction; %>\n<% if(typeof restriction !== "undefined" && restriction !== null && restriction !== "") { %>\n<% classe = classe+" restriction-"+restriction; %>\n<% } %><div class="<%= classe %> <%= hide %>"><% window.fbAsyncInit = function() { FB.init({ xfbml: true, version: 'v3.2' }); }; (function(d, s, id) { var js, fjs = d.getElementsByTagName(s)[0]; if (d.getElementById(id)) { return; } js = d.createElement(s); js.id = id; js.src = "https:\/\/connect.facebook.net\/en_US\/sdk.js"; fjs.parentNode.insertBefore(js, fjs); }(document, "script", "facebook-jssdk")); %><div class="fb-post" data-href="https:\/\/www.gazetadopovo.com.br\/mundo\/breves\/governo-da-servia-critica-a-australia-por-deportacao-de-djokovic\/<%= item.attr.src %>" data-width="500"><\/div><\/div><% } else if (item.attr.provider !== undefined && item.attr.provider==="dailymotion") { %>\n<% var classe = "c-embed-container"; %>\n<% var restriction = item.restriction; %>\n<% if(typeof restriction !== "undefined" && restriction !== null && restriction !== "") { %>\n<% classe = classe+" restriction-"+restriction; %>\n<% } %><div class="<%= classe %> <%= hide %>"><iframe width="480" height="270" src="https:\/\/www.gazetadopovo.com.br\/mundo\/breves\/governo-da-servia-critica-a-australia-por-deportacao-de-djokovic\/<%= item.attr.src %>" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen><\/iframe><\/div><% } else if (item.attr.provider !== undefined && (item.attr.provider==="soundcloud" || item.attr.src.search("soundcloud") !== -1)) { %>\n<% var classe = "c-embed-container-sc"; %>\n<% var restriction = item.restriction; %>\n<% if(typeof restriction !== "undefined" && restriction !== null && restriction !== "") { %>\n<% classe = classe+" restriction-"+restriction; %>\n<% } %><div class="<%= classe %> <%= hide %>"><iframe width="100%" height="450" scrolling="no" frameborder="no" src="https:\/\/www.gazetadopovo.com.br\/mundo\/breves\/governo-da-servia-critica-a-australia-por-deportacao-de-djokovic\/<%= item.attr.src %>"><\/iframe><\/div><% } else if (item.attr.provider !== undefined && item.attr.provider==="vimeo") { %>\n<% var classe = "c-embed-container c-embed-container-vimeo"; %>\n<% var restriction = item.restriction; %>\n<% if(typeof restriction !== "undefined" && restriction !== null && restriction !== "") { %>\n<% classe = classe+" restriction-"+restriction; %>\n<% } %><div class="<%= classe %> <%= hide %>"><% var idVimeo = item.attr.src; %>\n<% var splitVimeo = idVimeo.split("https:\/\/vimeo.com\/"); %>\n<% var urlVimeo = "https:\/\/player.vimeo.com\/video\/" + splitVimeo[1] + "?autoplay=false"; %><iframe src="https:\/\/www.gazetadopovo.com.br\/mundo\/breves\/governo-da-servia-critica-a-australia-por-deportacao-de-djokovic\/<%= urlVimeo %>" width="560" height="315" frameborder="0" allow="fullscreen" allowfullscreen><\/iframe><\/div><% } else if (item.attr.provider !== undefined && item.attr.provider==="instagram") { %><div class="<%= hide %>"><blockquote class="instagram-media" data-instgrm-captioned data-instgrm-version="12" style=" background:#FFF; border:0; border-radius:3px; box-shadow:0 0 1px 0 rgba(0,0,0,0.5),0 1px 10px 0 rgba(0,0,0,0.15); margin: 1px; max-width:540px; min-width:326px; padding:0; width:99.375%; width:-webkit-calc(100% - 2px); width:calc(100% - 2px); margin:auto;">" style="line-height:0px"><% if(typeof window.instgrm !== 'undefined') { %>\n<% window.instgrm.Embeds.process() %>\n<% } %><\/blockquote><\/div><% } else if (item.attr.provider !== undefined && item.attr.src) { %>\n<% var classe = "c-embed-container"; %>\n<% var restriction = item.restriction; %>\n<% if(typeof restriction !== "undefined" && restriction !== null && restriction !== "") { %>\n<% classe = classe+" restriction-"+restriction; %>\n<% } %><div class="<%= classe %> <%= hide %>"><iframe width="560" height="315" src="https:\/\/www.gazetadopovo.com.br\/mundo\/breves\/governo-da-servia-critica-a-australia-por-deportacao-de-djokovic\/<%= item.attr.src %>" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen><\/iframe><\/div><% } %>\n<% } else if (item.node === "fixed-content") { %>\n<% if(item.text !== "") { %>\n<<%= item.tag %> class="<%= hide %>"><%= item.text %><\/<%= item.tag %>>\n<% } %>\n<% } else if (item.node === "updated-content") { %>\n<% if(item.text !== "") { %>\n<<%= item.tag %> class="<%= hide %>"><%= item.text %><\/<%= item.tag %>>\n<% } %>\n<% } else if (item.node === "anchor-target") { %>\n<% if(item.text !== "") { %>\n<<%= item.tag %> class="<%= hide %>" id="<%= item.attr.id %>"><%= item.text %><\/<%= item.tag %>>\n<% } %>\n<% } else if (item.node === "infobox") { %>\n<% var classe = "c-infobox"; %>\n<% var restriction = item.restriction; %>\n<% if(item.text !== "") { %>\n<% if(typeof restriction !== "undefined" && restriction !== null && restriction !== "") { %>\n<% classe = classe+" restriction-"+restriction; %>\n<% } %>\n<<%= item.tag %> class="<%= classe %> <%= hide %>"><%= item.text %><\/<%= item.tag %>>\n<% } %>\n<% } else if (item.node === "fotobox") { %>\n<% if(item.text !== "") { %>\n<<%= item.tag %> class="<%= hide %>"><%= item.text %><\/<%= item.tag %>>\n<% } %>\n<% } else if (item.node === "infographic") { %>\n<% var dataUrl = "xxx"; %>\n<% var dataInfogId = "xxx"; %>\n<% var dataInfogScope = "xxx"; %>\n<% var dataId = "xxx"; %>\n<% var classItem = "c-infographics"; %>\n<% if(item.attr && item.attr !== null) { %>\n<% if(item.attr.dataUrl && item.attr.dataUrl !== "") { %>\n<%= dataUrl %> = "data-url=" + <%= item.attr.dataUrl %>;\n<% } %>\n<% if(item.attr.dataInfogId) { %>\n<%= dataInfogId %> = "data-infog-id=" + <%= item.attr.dataInfogId %>;\n<% } %>\n<% if(item.attr.dataInfogScope) { %>\n<%= dataInfogScope %> = "data-infog-scope=" + <%= item.attr.dataInfogScope %>;\n<% } %>\n<% if(item.attr.dataId) { %>\n<%= dataId %> = "data-id=" + <%= item.attr.dataId %>;\n<% } %>\n<% if(item.attr.class) { %>\n<%= classItem %> = <%= classItem %> + <%= item.attr.class %>;\n<% } %>\n<% } %>\n<<%= item.tag %> <%= dataUrl %> <%= dataInfogId %> <%= dataInfogScope %> class="<%= classItem %> <%= hide %>" <%= dataId %>><\/<%= item.tag %>>\n<% } else if (item.node === "ordered-list") { %>\n<% var childArray = ""; %>\n<% var orderedList = "ordered-list"; %>\n<% if(item.children) { %>\n<% _.each(item.children, function(child, index) { %>\n<% if(child) { %>\n<%= childArray %> = <<%= child.tag %>><%= child.text %><\/<%= child.tag %>>\n<% } %>\n<% }); %>\n<% } %>\n<<%= item.tag %> class="<%= orderedList %> <%= hide %>"><%= childArray %><\/<%= item.tag %>>\n<% } else if (item.node === "unordered-list") { %>\n<% var childArray = ""; %>\n<% var unorderedList = "unordered-list"; %>\n<% if(item.children) { %>\n<% _.each(item.children, function(child, index) { %>\n<%= childArray %> = <<%= child.tag %>><%= child.text %><\/<%= child.tag %>>\n<% }); %>\n<% } %>\n<<%= item.tag %> class="<%= unorderedList %> <%= hide %>"><%= childArray %><\/<%= item.tag %>>\n<% } else if (item.node === "pullquote") { %>\n<% var especialQuote = "c-especial-quote"; %>\n<% if(item.text !== "") { %>\n<% if(typeof restriction !== "undefined" && restriction !== null && restriction !== "") { %>\n<<%= item.tag %> class="<%= especialQuote %> <%= hide %>"><div class="ico-abre-aspas"><svg xmlns="http:\/\/www.w3.org\/2000\/svg" width="51.498" height="40" viewBox="0 0 51.498 40"><path class="cls-1" id="aspas-abre" d="M20.657 0v2.935a20.354 20.354 0 0 0-9.76 7.153 16.894 16.894 0 0 0-3.524 10.151 3.08 3.08 0 0 0 .352 1.677.662.662 0 0 0 .539.352 1.878 1.878 0 0 0 .895-.423 8.1 8.1 0 0 1 4.852-1.378 8.121 8.121 0 0 1 6.046 2.784 9.309 9.309 0 0 1 2.636 6.628 9.683 9.683 0 0 1-3.023 7.047A9.943 9.943 0 0 1 12.331 40a11.221 11.221 0 0 1-8.682-4.133Q0 31.733 0 24.791A23.03 23.03 0 0 1 4.966 10.3Q9.942 3.893 20.657 0zm28.8 0v2.935a20.266 20.266 0 0 0-9.76 7.153 17.017 17.017 0 0 0-3.524 10.151 3.08 3.08 0 0 0 .352 1.677.662.662 0 0 0 .539.352 1.878 1.878 0 0 0 .895-.423 8.447 8.447 0 0 1 10.9 1.406 9.3 9.3 0 0 1 2.636 6.617 9.683 9.683 0 0 1-3.023 7.047 9.943 9.943 0 0 1-7.336 3.055 11.221 11.221 0 0 1-8.682-4.133Q28.8 31.7 28.8 24.791A23.016 23.016 0 0 1 33.771 10.3Q38.757 3.893 49.458 0z" transform="translate(.003)"><\/path><\/svg><\/div><%= item.text %><div class="ico-fecha-aspas"><svg xmlns="http:\/\/www.w3.org\/2000\/svg" width="51.496" height="40" viewBox="0 0 51.496 40"><path class="cls-1" id="aspas-fecha" d="M2.035 39.993v-3a20.287 20.287 0 0 0 9.7-7.153 17.017 17.017 0 0 0 3.523-10.151 3.079 3.079 0 0 0-.352-1.677.539.539 0 0 0-.476-.352 2.054 2.054 0 0 0-.958.479 8 8 0 0 1-4.792 1.376 8.087 8.087 0 0 1-6.08-2.783A9.355 9.355 0 0 1 0 10.115a9.76 9.76 0 0 1 2.995-7.1A9.957 9.957 0 0 1 10.357 0a11.339 11.339 0 0 1 8.668 4.1q3.7 4.1 3.668 11.049a23.032 23.032 0 0 1-4.972 14.488Q12.753 36.04 2.035 39.993zm28.8 0v-3a20.264 20.264 0 0 0 9.7-7.153 17.048 17.048 0 0 0 3.523-10.151 3.079 3.079 0 0 0-.352-1.677.543.543 0 0 0-.479-.352 2.054 2.054 0 0 0-.948.479 8.413 8.413 0 0 1-10.87-1.406 9.369 9.369 0 0 1-2.6-6.617 9.76 9.76 0 0 1 2.995-7.1A9.957 9.957 0 0 1 39.157 0a11.3 11.3 0 0 1 8.653 4.1q3.69 4.1 3.683 11.046a23.011 23.011 0 0 1-4.986 14.488q-4.954 6.406-15.672 10.359z" transform="translate(.003 .007)"><\/path><\/svg><\/div><\/<%= item.tag %>>\n<% } %>\n<% } %>\n<% } else if (item.node === "quote") { %>\n<% var quote = "c-quote"; %>\n<% var quoteText = "c-quote c-quote-text"; %>\n<% if(item.text !== "") { %>\n<% if(item.tag.search("p") !== -1) { %>\n<<%= item.tag %> class="<%= quoteText %> <%= hide %>"><%= item.text %><\/<%= item.tag %>>\n<% } else { %>\n<<%= item.tag %> class="<%= quote %> <%= hide %>"><%= item.text %><\/<%= item.tag %>>\n<% } %>\n<% } %>\n<% } else if (item.node === "reference") { %>\n<% if(item.children) { %><div class="c-references"><div class="title">Refer\u00eancias:<\/div><<%= item.tag %> class="<%= hide %>">\n<% _.each(item.children, function(child, index) { %>\n<% if(child.attr !== null && child.attr !== "" && child.attr.href !== null && child.attr.href !== "") { %>\n<<%= child.tag %>>\n<% if(child.node === "audio") { %><svg xmlns="http:\/\/www.w3.org\/2000\/svg" viewBox="0 0 34 34"><path d="M17,0A17,17,0,1,0,34,17h0A17,17,0,0,0,17,0Zm0,31.3A14.4,14.4,0,0,1,17,2.5,14.49,14.49,0,0,1,31.4,17h0A14.58,14.58,0,0,1,17,31.3Zm0-11.9a3,3,0,0,0,3-2.9V10.4a3,3,0,1,0-6,0v6a3,3,0,0,0,2.9,3Zm7-3H22.3a5.14,5.14,0,0,1-5.2,5.1H17a5.14,5.14,0,0,1-5.3-5h0v-.1H10a7,7,0,0,0,6,6.7v3.3h2V23.2A7.06,7.06,0,0,0,24,16.4Z"><\/path><\/svg><% } else if (child.node === "image") { %><svg xmlns="http:\/\/www.w3.org\/2000\/svg" width="18" height="13.754" viewBox="0 0 18 13.754"><g id="ico-img" transform="translate(-8.101 -13.8)"><path class="cls-1" d="M1.578 13.754A1.587 1.587 0 0 1 0 12.175V1.578A1.588 1.588 0 0 1 1.578 0h14.843A1.588 1.588 0 0 1 18 1.578v10.6a1.588 1.588 0 0 1-1.579 1.578zm14.806-1.09a.514.514 0 0 0 .526-.526v-1.49L14.28 8.53l-1.985 1.644 2.649 2.49zm-15.37-.526a.514.514 0 0 0 .526.526h11.968L5.787 5.412l-4.773 4.41zm10.537-2.662l2.729-2.223L16.91 9.4V1.54a.514.514 0 0 0-.526-.526H1.541a.513.513 0 0 0-.526.526v6.941l4.772-4.422zM9.582 4.209a2.067 2.067 0 1 1 2.067 2.067 2.061 2.061 0 0 1-2.067-2.067zm.977-.038a1.09 1.09 0 1 0 1.09-1.089 1.09 1.09 0 0 0-1.09 1.089z" data-name="Uni\u00e3o 5" transform="translate(8.101 13.8)"><\/path><\/g><\/svg><% } else if (child.node === "pdf") { %><svg xmlns="http:\/\/www.w3.org\/2000\/svg" width="18" height="19.607" viewBox="0 0 18 19.607"><g id="ico-pdf"><path class="cls-1" d="M1.786 19.607A1.8 1.8 0 0 1 0 17.821v-4.126h1.191v4.126a.583.583 0 0 0 .595.6h14.428a.584.584 0 0 0 .6-.6V1.786a.583.583 0 0 0-.6-.6H1.786a.582.582 0 0 0-.595.6v4.125H0V1.786A1.8 1.8 0 0 1 1.786 0h14.428A1.8 1.8 0 0 1 18 1.786h-.009v16.035a1.8 1.8 0 0 1-1.778 1.786zM.477 12.22V7.413h2.454a1.7 1.7 0 0 1 1.2.383 1.42 1.42 0 0 1 .4 1.092 1.479 1.479 0 0 1-.425 1.131 1.894 1.894 0 0 1-1.327.426h-.814v1.775zm1.484-2.77h.361a.939.939 0 0 0 .6-.136.479.479 0 0 0 .178-.378.524.524 0 0 0-.153-.383.773.773 0 0 0-.561-.153h-.425zm8.546 2.756V7.413h3.653v1.025h-2.17v.85h1.85v.966h-1.85v1.952zm-5.178-.016V7.413H7.52a2.706 2.706 0 0 1 1.051.174 1.749 1.749 0 0 1 .66.506 2.09 2.09 0 0 1 .378.766 3.619 3.619 0 0 1 .115.927 3.152 3.152 0 0 1-.174 1.187 1.958 1.958 0 0 1-.481.706 1.594 1.594 0 0 1-.668.382 3.472 3.472 0 0 1-.881.128zm1.842-3.7l-.371.003V11.1h.362a1.539 1.539 0 0 0 .659-.089.717.717 0 0 0 .307-.358 2.267 2.267 0 0 0 .11-.85A1.635 1.635 0 0 0 8 8.766a1.051 1.051 0 0 0-.721-.286.992.992 0 0 0-.107.006z" data-name="Uni\u00e3o 6"><\/path><\/g><\/svg><% } else if (child.node === "site") { %><svg xmlns="http:\/\/www.w3.org\/2000\/svg" width="18" height="18.502" viewBox="0 0 18 18.502"><g id="ico-documento" transform="translate(-8.299 -8.1)"><path class="cls-1" d="M1.623 18.5A1.632 1.632 0 0 1 0 16.88V1.622A1.633 1.633 0 0 1 1.623 0h14.755A1.632 1.632 0 0 1 18 1.622V16.88a1.632 1.632 0 0 1-1.622 1.62zM1.12 1.584v15.258a.529.529 0 0 0 .541.541h14.755a.528.528 0 0 0 .541-.541V1.584a.528.528 0 0 0-.541-.541H1.661a.528.528 0 0 0-.541.541zM4.4 12.9v-1.2h6.84v1.2zm0-3.051V8.614h9.154V9.85zm0-3.09v-1.2h9.154v1.2z" data-name="Uni\u00e3o 4" transform="translate(8.299 8.1)"><\/path><\/g><\/svg><% } else if (child.node === "video") { %><svg xmlns="http:\/\/www.w3.org\/2000\/svg" viewBox="0 0 34 34"><path d="M13.6,24.65,23.8,17,13.6,9.35ZM17,0A17,17,0,1,0,34,17,17,17,0,0,0,17,0Zm0,30.6A13.6,13.6,0,1,1,30.6,17h0A13.61,13.61,0,0,1,17,30.6Z"><\/path><\/svg><% } %>" target="_blank"><%= child.text %><\/<%= child.tag %>>\n<% } %>\n<% }); %>\n<\/<%= item.tag %>><\/div><% } %>\n<% } else if (item.node === "script") { %>\n<% if(item.text !== "") { %>\n<%= item.text %>\n<% } %>\n<% } else if (item.node === "source-author") { %>\n<% if(item.text !== "") { %><div class="c-bibliographic-author"><<%= item.tag %> class="<%= hide %>"><%= item.text %><\/<%= item.tag %>><\/div><% } %>\n<% } else if (item.node === "c-table") { %>\n<% if(item.text !== "") { %><div class="c-table"><<%= item.tag %> class="<%= hide %>"><%= item.text %><\/<%= item.tag %>><\/div><% } %>\n<% } else if (item.node === "table") { %><div class="c-table"><% if(item.tag !== "") { %>\n<<%= item.tag %> class="<%= hide %>">\n<% if(item.children.length > 0) { %>\n<% _.each(item.children, function(child, index) { %>\n<% if(child.tag !== "") { %>\n<<%= child.tag %>>\n<% if(child.children.length > 0) { %>\n<% _.each(child.children, function(tr, index) { %>\n<% if(tr.tag !== "") { %>\n<<%= tr.tag %>>\n<% if(tr.children.length > 0) { %>\n<% _.each(tr.children, function(td, index) { %>\n<% if(td.tag && td.text !== "") { %>\n<<%= td.tag %>><%= td.text %><\/<%= td.tag %>>\n<% } %>\n<% }); %>\n<% } %>\n<\/<%= tr.tag %>>\n<% } %>\n<% }); %>\n<% } %>\n<\/<%= child.tag %>>\n<% } %>\n<% }); %>\n<% } %>\n<\/<%= item.tag %>>\n<% } %><\/div><% } else if (item.node === "image") { %><picture class="img-fallback <%= hide %>"><% if(item.image.sizes && item.image.sizes.full) { %><img src="https:\/\/www.gazetadopovo.com.br\/mundo\/breves\/governo-da-servia-critica-a-australia-por-deportacao-de-djokovic\/<%= item.image.sizes.full.sourceUrl%>" alt="<%=item.image.caption%>" src="https:\/\/www.gazetadopovo.com.br\/assets\/images\/svg\/gazeta-fallback.svg"><% } %><div><figcaption class="img-info"><% if (item.image.caption) { %><span class="img-caption"><%=item.image.caption%><\/span><% } %>\n<% if (item.image.credit) { %><span class="img-credit">| Foto: <%=item.image.credit%><\/span><% } %><\/figcaption><\/div><\/picture><% } else if (item.node === "video") { %>\n<% if(item.video.url !== "") { %>\n<% var urlVideo = item.video.url; %>\n<% var typeVideo = "video\/mp4"; %>\n<% if(urlVideo.search(".mp4") !== -1) { %><video class="c-video <%= hide %>" controls><source src="https:\/\/www.gazetadopovo.com.br\/mundo\/breves\/governo-da-servia-critica-a-australia-por-deportacao-de-djokovic\/<%= urlVideo %>" type="<%= typeVideo %>"><\/video><% } else if (urlAudio.search(".webm") !== -1) { %>\n<% typeVideo = "video\/webm"; %><audio class="c-video <%= hide %>" controls><source src="https:\/\/www.gazetadopovo.com.br\/mundo\/breves\/governo-da-servia-critica-a-australia-por-deportacao-de-djokovic\/<%= urlVideo %>" type="<%= typeVideo %>"><\/audio><% } else if (urlAudio.search(".ogg") !== -1) { %>\n<% typeVideo = "video\/ogg"; %><audio class="c-video <%= hide %>" controls><source src="https:\/\/www.gazetadopovo.com.br\/mundo\/breves\/governo-da-servia-critica-a-australia-por-deportacao-de-djokovic\/<%= urlVideo %>" type="<%= typeVideo %>"><\/audio><% } else if (urlAudio.search(".3gp") !== -1) { %>\n<% typeVideo = "video\/3gp"; %><audio class="c-video <%= hide %>" controls><source src="https:\/\/www.gazetadopovo.com.br\/mundo\/breves\/governo-da-servia-critica-a-australia-por-deportacao-de-djokovic\/<%= urlVideo %>" type="<%= typeVideo %>"><\/audio><% } else { %><p class="<%= hide %>">Seu browser n\u00e3o tem suporte para este formato de v\u00eddeo.<\/p><% } %>\n<% } %>\n<% } else if (item.node === "audio") { %>\n<% if(item.audio.url !== "") { %>\n<% var urlAudio = item.audio.url; %>\n<% var typeAudio = "audio\/mp3"; %>\n<% if(urlAudio.search(".mp3") !== -1) { %><audio class="audio <%= hide %>" controls><source src="https:\/\/www.gazetadopovo.com.br\/mundo\/breves\/governo-da-servia-critica-a-australia-por-deportacao-de-djokovic\/<%= urlAudio %>" type="<%= typeAudio %>"><\/audio><% } else if (urlAudio.search(".mp4") !== -1) { %><audio class="audio <%= hide %>" controls><source src="https:\/\/www.gazetadopovo.com.br\/mundo\/breves\/governo-da-servia-critica-a-australia-por-deportacao-de-djokovic\/<%= urlAudio %>" type="<%= typeAudio %>"><\/audio><% } else if (urlAudio.search(".mpeg") !== -1) { %>\n<% typeAudio = "audio\/mpeg"; %><audio class="audio <%= hide %>" controls><source src="https:\/\/www.gazetadopovo.com.br\/mundo\/breves\/governo-da-servia-critica-a-australia-por-deportacao-de-djokovic\/<%= urlAudio %>" type="<%= typeAudio %>"><\/audio><% } else if (urlAudio.search(".ogg") !== -1) { %>\n<% typeAudio = "audio\/ogg"; %><audio class="audio <%= hide %>" controls><source src="https:\/\/www.gazetadopovo.com.br\/mundo\/breves\/governo-da-servia-critica-a-australia-por-deportacao-de-djokovic\/<%= urlAudio %>" type="<%= typeAudio %>"><\/audio><% } else if (urlAudio.search(".3gp") !== -1) { %>\n<% typeAudio = "audio\/3gp"; %><audio class="audio <%= hide %>" controls><source src="https:\/\/www.gazetadopovo.com.br\/mundo\/breves\/governo-da-servia-critica-a-australia-por-deportacao-de-djokovic\/<%= urlAudio %>" type="<%= typeAudio %>"><\/audio><% } else { %><p class="<%= hide %>">Seu browser n\u00e3o tem suporte para este formato de \u00e1udio.<\/p><% } %>\n<% } %>\n<% } %>\n<% }); %><\/script>\r\n#Serbia #government #criticizes #Australia #Djokovics #deportation
Leave a Reply