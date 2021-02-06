Serbia extradited a fraudster to Russia, who is accused of embezzling $ 5 million. We are talking about the acting deputy chairman of the board of the commercial bank (CB) “Eurostandard” Daria Gnezdich, she will be extradited to Russia, the Prosecutor General’s Office of the Russian Federation reports in Telegram-channel.

According to the investigation, in 2017, a woman, in collusion with other employees of the bank, entered into a banknote deal with Globexbank for the purchase of $ 5 million. According to the terms of the agreement, Globexbank transferred 292 million rubles to the partner’s account. However, the amount allocated for the deal was stolen by Gnezdich and her colleagues.

Then the fraudster fled from justice and left Russia, in connection with which she was put on the international wanted list. In October 2020, the whereabouts of Gnezdich were established, and the request of the Prosecutor General’s Office for the extradition of the criminal was granted.

Earlier it was reported that the Russian woman pretended to be a rich resident of Rublyovka and earned millions of rubles a month. So, Anna Sheiko ordered delivery of expensive gadgets, luxury cosmetics and clothes, paid for them with a transfer, and then provided screenshots to couriers. It turned out that the woman’s bank card was blocked, and the money that she allegedly sent was not debited from her account.