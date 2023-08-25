Prime Minister Brnabic announced her readiness for Serbia’s participation in the restoration of Ukraine

Serbian Prime Minister Ana Brnabic supported Ukraine’s integration into the European Union. The politician also expressed her readiness to take part in the reconstruction of the country, writes RIA News.

“I can confirm Serbia’s readiness to support Ukraine’s European integration and share our experience,” she confirmed.

The politician stated this at the Crimean Platform summit.

Earlier, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba said that this year Serbia decided to join the Crimean Platform forum organized by Kiev. In addition, Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky had previously specified that the event would take place on August 23.

Earlier, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic called the conversation with Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky “good and open.” This is how he commented on the negotiations that took place on the sidelines of the forum in Greece. Vucic noted that he respects the territorial integrity of Ukraine, which he has been saying clearly and unequivocally since the beginning of the conflict.