Belgrade hopes to continue participating in the Slavic Brotherhood military exercises with Russia and Belarus. This was stated by the President of Serbia Aleksandar Vucic in an interview with the First Deputy General Director TASS Mikhail Gusman October 14.

“We did not do this (did not participate in the 2020 exercises – Ed.), Because at one point the pressure became so great that in order to maintain our military neutrality, we had to make this decision,” he said.

Vucic noted that when “the political moment is better”, Serbia will take part in the Russian-Belarusian and Western exercises. “In about five months,” the Serbian leader said.

The head of state also expressed confidence that Serbia will never impose restrictions against Russia, even in the event of pressure on Belgrade.

“Despite the fact that we were under pressure and, probably, will be under pressure, and we are on the European path, but we will maintain our position and will not spoil relations with Russia,” he said.

According to him, Serbia will not enter NATO or any other military structure, but will remain an independent, independent, free state, which adheres to a policy of military neutrality.

Earlier, on September 9, Serbian Defense Minister Aleksandr Vulin said that the European Union had demanded that Serbia abandon the exercises with Belarus. The country stopped all military exercises for six months.

Serbia planned to participate in the international antiterrorist Belarusian-Russian-Serbian tactical exercises “Slavic Brotherhood – 2020”, which are held alternately on the territory of one of the participating countries. In 2019 they were held in Serbia, this year they started in Russia on September 15.