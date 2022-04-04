Serbia, Vucic claims landslide victory in elections

The leader Serbian Aleksandar Vucic claims a landslide victory in Sunday’s election, paving the way for another term as president. The official results have yet to be announced, but Vucic appeared confident just hours after the polls closed, explaining that a ballot it wouldn’t have been necessary. “I am glad that a large number of people voted and demonstrated the democratic nature of the Serbia“, Vucic announced during a televised speech on the victory, claiming to have secured about 60% of the votes.” There was no suspense at any time “, he added.” The influence of the Ukrainian crisis on the electoral results. it was huge, “the president said in his victory speech.

Serbia: Vucic, on good terms with Russia

Vucic he made it known that Serbia intends to maintain good relations with the Russian Federation in many areas, but that it will continue its policy of military neutrality. “We need to see what to do about the Petroleumthere will be talks on the gas. We will continue to face these problems, but what is important for the Europeans, for the Russians and for the Americans is that we will continue the policy of military neutrality and will not join any military alliance “, the words of Vucic replying to a journalist. Russian after his speech at the headquarters of his SNS party. And he added that he can guarantee that no one in Serbia will ever ban Dostojevski or Tchaikovsky

