Serbia | Election result protests continued despite new votes in Serbia

The right-wing populist SNS party has denied the opposition's allegations of election fraud.

30.12. 19:12

Thousands protesters gathered in Serbia's capital Belgrade on Saturday to demonstrate against alleged election fraud.

A series of demonstrations have been held in Serbia since mid-December, where the opposition has criticized the results of the parliamentary and local elections held in the country.

In the parliamentary elections of December 17, the President of Serbia Aleksandar Vučić led by the right-wing populist SNS party announced that it had won the election.

The protesters have demanded the annulment of the election results and the holding of new elections, as well as the establishment of an independent international committee to investigate allegations of electoral fraud.

The opposition coalition “Serbia against violence” and many other groups have made claims, for example, that people of ethnic Serb background living in Bosnia had been illegally allowed to vote in the country's capital. Also according to international election observers, several rule violations were seen on election day.

The SNS party has been in power in Serbia since 2012 and has denied allegations of fraud.

Demonstrations and accusations of election fraud have led to the fact that re-voting has been organized in some of the polling stations on Saturday.

Re-voting was organized at 30 polling stations. In total, there were more than 8,000 polling places in the elections.

The re-voting will hardly silence the protest movement, because Serbia, against the violence, announced in advance that it would boycott the re-voting. According to the opposition, re-voting at a few polling stations will not fix the problem of widespread election fraud.

“Repeat elections at certain polling stations will not negate the fraud that happened and will not correct the injustice that happened on December 17 (election day). For this reason, we will not participate in the repeat vote,” the coalition said in a statement on Tuesday.

The Borba movement (Taistelu), which consists mainly of students, and the opposition have accused the SNS party of being fraudulent in the elections. SNS's election victory in December has also caused outrage in Western Europe and the United States.

According to the official election results, the SNS party won about 46 percent of the votes, and the opposition group a good 23.

The protesters are demanding a check of the voter register, as they say it is the reason for the alleged election fraud.

News agency According to Reuters final voting results will likely be released later in January.