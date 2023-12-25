The Serbian Police reported this Monday, December 25, that they arrested at least 38 people who participated in a protest against alleged irregularities in the general elections last Sunday, December 17. According to preliminary results from the state electoral commission, the populist Serbian Progressive Party (SNS), in power, won the parliamentary and local council elections. However, an international monitoring mission reported that the SNS obtained an “unfair” advantage, due to the undue influence of President Aleksandar Vučić and voting irregularities, such as vote buying.

The opposition, led by the center-left alliance Serbia Against Violence, warns that protests will continue this Monday, December 25, and that students plan to block traffic.

Given the anticipation of more mobilizations, the Police indicated that they will not allow roads or bridges to be blocked in the capital.

The institution “is prepared and capable of counteracting any act of violence with determination,” the head of the police administration, Ivica Ivkovic.

The announcement was made after authorities reported that the protest the previous night resulted in 38 people arrested and at least eight police officers injured. Those arrested face charges of inciting a violent change to the constitutional order (in reference to attempting to overthrow the Government) and violent behavior.

Thousands of people gathered in the center of Belgrade, the capital, on Sunday, December 24, to demand the annulment of the parliamentary and local elections, which were held on December 17. Elections that international observers described as “unfair.”

Protesters broke windows and glass at the main entrance to City Hall, where they tried to enter before officers dispersed them with pepper spray, tear gas and batons.

Ivkovic assured that two of the eight injured uniformed personnel suffered serious injuries.

“We will continue to work to maintain peace and order and we hope to see more arrests in relation to last night's protests,” Ivkovic said at a news conference.

Opposition parties accused police of excessive force and some social media showed images of officers beating men in streets near City Hall.

What are the irregularities they denounce after the elections in Serbia?

According to preliminary results from the state electoral commission, the ruling populist Serbian Progressive Party (SNS) won 46.72% of the votes in last weekend's early parliamentary elections.

But the opposition group Serbia Against Violence has been organizing protests since the December 17 election, claiming there has been electoral fraud, particularly in Belgrade, the capital. Some politicians even started a hunger strike.

An international monitoring mission maintains that the SNS obtained an “unfair” advantage. The reason? Representatives of several monitoring and human rights organizations that observed the elections reported multiple irregularities during the vote, including cases of vote buying and ballot box stuffing.

They also pointed out inequitable conditions for opposition candidates, such as the abuse of public resources by the ruling party, the bias of the media, in reference to the time allocated to the official candidates, and the undue influence of President Aleksandar Vucic.

A protester raises his fist as police officers guard the entrance to the Belgrade City Hall building, during a demonstration in the capital, on December 24, 2023, a week after the parliamentary and local elections. The opposition and protesters denounce irregularities and demand that the election results be annulled. © AFP/Andréj Isakovic

However, the Serbian Progressive Party denied vote rigging and described the elections as “fair,” despite criticism from international and local observers.

President Aleksandar Vučić considered Sunday's protests an “attempt to overthrow the government” with foreign help, without specifying what he meant.

European Union hopeful Serbia has resisted pressure from Western countries to introduce sanctions against Russia over its war against Ukraine.

Moscow has been one of Belgrade's closest allies for decades, especially after 1999, when Russia opposed NATO airstrikes against Yugoslavia, which included Serbia and Montenegro.

In the face of current criticism and protests, the Kremlin's support for the Serbian ruling movement is once again demonstrated. The nation's Prime Minister Ana Brnabić thanked Russia on Sunday night for notifying the government of her ahead of violent protests against the election results.

Meanwhile, the Russian ambassador, Aleksandr Botsan-Kharchenko, met with President Vučić this Monday and assured that the Serbian president has “irrefutable evidence” that the West is encouraging opposition protests.

With Reuters and AP