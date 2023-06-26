It is an important step to reduce the growing tension between Serbia and Kosovo. A Serbian court has released three Kosovar policemen detained in mid-June on the border between the two countries. The arrest, which occurred along the border between the two territories, was considered “a kidnapping” by Kosovar President Albin Kurti, who, in response, restricted vehicles with Serb license plates from passing through his territory.

The Serbian authorities assured that the three arrested Kosovar agents were found in Serbian territory, contrary to what the Kosovar government maintains. After their arrest, the policemen were imprisoned and charged with production, possession and trafficking of weapons and explosive substances.

Pristina, however, considers that the arrest occurred within its borders, accusing the Government of Alexandar Vucic of “kidnapping” and demanding his immediate release. The United States and the European Union had also demanded his release.

The higher court in Kraljevo (southwest of the country) confirmed the accusation against the three defendants, but decided to release them, according to the magistrates themselves in a statement collected by Reuters. The ruling allows the investigation against the agents to continue, but allows them to return to Kosovo.

“Although we are glad that [los agentes] they can return to their families, this detention has constituted a serious violation of human rights,” Kurti, the Kosovar president, posted on his Twitter account. “Serbia must be held accountable for this aggression,” he added.

Boycott of local elections

Join EL PAÍS to follow all the news and read without limits. subscribe

The tension between the two countries soared at the end of May, when several ethnic Albanian mayors tried to take office in municipalities in the north of the country, where the Serb community is the majority. This group had boycotted the elections, causing participation in those territories to not exceed 3.5%.

The reason for the boycott is to demand the creation of a confederation of Serbian municipalities that allows them to obtain greater autonomy. Kurti flatly refuses.

In Kosovo there are 1.8 million inhabitants, of which 90% are of Albanian origin, about 6% of Serb origin and the rest belong to other minorities. Half of the population of Serb origin, estimated at around 100,000 people, is concentrated in four municipalities in the north: Mitrovica, Zubin Potok, Liposavic and Zvecan, the towns where the elections were called.

Brussels and Washington, which had demanded the release of the policemen, have urged Pristina to organize new municipal elections.

Follow all the international information on Facebook and Twitteror in our weekly newsletter.