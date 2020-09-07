The nationwide groups of Serbia and Turkey drew within the match of the second spherical of the group stage of the UEFA Nations League.

The assembly, which occurred on Sunday in Belgrade, ended with a rating of 0: 0.

Observe that the Serbian workforce performed within the minority for a lot of the second half after defender Aleksandar Kolarov was despatched off, who obtained two yellow playing cards.

Earlier it was reported that the Russian nationwide soccer workforce beat the Serbian workforce within the match of the primary spherical of the group stage of the League of Nations with a rating of three: 1.

The assembly of the groups occurred on the VTB-Enviornment in Moscow with empty stands.