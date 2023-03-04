Serbian Foreign Minister Ivica Dacic said that since the start of the war in Ukraine, no weapons have been exported from Serbia to any party in the “conflict”.

“I can say that because it is my ministry that gives permission for (arms) exports… Serbia does not provide military equipment to any country that we believe could be problematic in any way,” he added.

Russia on Thursday demanded an official explanation from its ally Serbia over reports that the Balkan country had delivered thousands of missiles to Ukraine.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said she was “deeply concerned” about the reports, which first appeared in pro-government Russian media last month.

“We are following these reports,” Zakharova said in a statement posted on the Russian Foreign Ministry’s website late Thursday.

She added that the potential arming of Ukraine represents a “serious problem” about Serbian-Russian relations.

Media reports said that a Serbian state arms factory recently delivered about 3,500 missiles for the Grad multiple launchers used by both the Ukrainian and Russian armed forces.

It was also reported that 122 mm rockets were transferred to Ukraine via Turkey and Slovakia.

Serbian Defense Minister Milos Vucevic denied that his country had exported the missiles to Ukraine, but left the door open to the possibility of their arrival there through a third party.

“If private companies buy weapons in the markets of third countries and then sell them to other companies in other countries, this is not Serbia’s problem, this is international trade,” he said.

Russian-Serbian relations