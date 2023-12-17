The head of the Serbian election commission has denied claims of election violations

The head of the Republican Electoral Commission (RIC) of Serbia, Vladimir Dimitrijevic, denied allegations of violations of the electoral process in the country. About it it says in a message published on the RIC website.

“Claims that pressure is being exerted on voters at polling stations in New Belgrade and Stari Grad are absurd, as are the baseless and shameful allegations that there were gross election irregularities,” the statement said.

The REC reminded that voting in all precincts is ensured by election commissions, which, in addition to permanent members, also include representatives of all candidates. It is noted that in total more than 148 thousand people are present at polling stations.

