Fear in front of the Israeli embassy in Belgrade. A man, armed with a crossbow, attacked a policeman in front of the diplomatic representation and he was killed after the attack. Local media reported this, specifying that today theinjured officer was transported to hospital. He underwent surgery to remove the arrow from his neck and is currently stable“Although the officer was injured, he still managed to eliminate the attacker and prevent the attacker from causing further victims,” ​​said police spokesman Veljko Mijailovic.

Belgrade: “It was a terrorist attack”

“Today at around 11am a person, whose identity is being ascertained, he hit an officer with a crossbowThe agent was on security duty at the Israeli embassy, hitting him in the neck. The officer used a weapon in self-defense and overpowered the attacker, who died from his wounds,” said Interior Minister Ivica Dacic, who spoke of “terrorist attack” according to broadcaster RTS.

Serbian Prime Minister Miloš Vučević has Strongly condemned the “hateful terrorist attack”. “This was an act of madness, which cannot be attributed to any religion or any people. This is a crime committed by an individual with a name and surname. I therefore call on citizens to remain calm and not to give in to the propaganda of those who would like to divide us”, Vucic said on television. “Serbia will be able to respond decisively to the threat of terrorism. Those who thought they could destabilize us were wrong,” the prime minister said. “Our country was and will remain peaceful, stable and prosperous, and harmony between people of different religions will continue to enrich our society,” Vucevic concluded.

Israel: “No staff injured”

The Israeli Foreign Ministry spoke of the “attempted terrorist attack near the embassy of Israel and Belgrade” in a note, specifying that “the embassy was closed and none of the diplomatic representation staff was injured”. “The circumstances of the accident are being investigated,” they assured.