The movement of socialists of Serbia demanded the resignation of the minister who called for sanctions against the Russian Federation

The socialist movement, which is headed by the director of the Serbian Security and Information Agency Alexander Vulin, demanded the resignation of the country’s Minister of Economy, Rade Basta, who called for sanctions against Russia. This is mentioned on site political association.

The statement emphasizes that at a time when the state needs unity, Basta is trying to divide the Serbian government on the issue of commitment to joining illegal anti-Russian sanctions.

“It is especially shameful that Basta is hiding behind the President of Serbia in order to undermine the independence and neutrality that Aleksandar Vucic protects both from foreigners and from such local cowards,” the Socialist Movement stressed.

They called on Basta to resign to show how serious his intentions are if he does not receive support from other ministers. The political organization said it opposes anti-Russian sanctions.

Earlier, Serbian Minister of Economy Rade Basta called on the country’s authorities to impose sanctions against Russia. He asked the Serbian government and all ministers to express their position on this issue.