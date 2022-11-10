Vučić: Serbia will support sanctions against Russia only with the “Sword of Damocles over its head”

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic called the conditions for imposing sanctions against Russia. He noted after a meeting with French leader Emmanuel Macron that the country’s authorities would support restrictions only with a “sword of Damocles over their heads”, transmits Agency Tanjug.

The head of state said that the conclusions of the National Security Council of Serbia on supporting the territorial integrity of Ukraine while waiving anti-Russian sanctions were made public 270 days ago and withstood “the heaviest pressure in Serbian history.”

Related materials:

Vucic emphasized that Belgrade does not pursue a policy of sanctions against those who defended the state in 2015, referring to Russia’s veto in the UN Security Council on the UK resolution on the Srebrenica genocide, and who helped preserve the country’s territorial integrity.

“This is our essence, politics … We can refuse this if we literally have the sword of Damocles over our heads,” the President of Serbia stressed.

Vučić added that he currently does not see such a threat, and if he is forced to change his position, he will personally inform the citizens about it.

Earlier, the German government, against the backdrop of a special operation in Ukraine, demanded that the Serbian authorities make a choice between cooperation with Russia and a course towards joining the European Union (EU).