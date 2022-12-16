The Government of Serbia decided today to officially ask the NATO mission in Kosovo (KFOR) for its consent pfor the return of Serbian soldiers and policemen to their former independent province since 2008.



The formal request will be sent to the KFOR commander tonight electronically and tomorrow morning it will be delivered by the chief of the General Staff at a border crossing, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic explained to RTS public television.

Serbia bases its request on UN Security Council Resolution 1244 of 1999, adopted after the war between Serbian forces and Kosovar Albanian separatist guerrillas that ended that year after two and a half months of NATO bombing. to protect the Albanian population from the repression of the then regime of Slobodan Milosevic.

The resolution establishes that Serbia can deploy up to 1,000 military and police officers at places of Christian-Orthodox religion and border crossings, among others, if such deployment is approved by the KFOR commander.

According to Vucic, the return of those forces, which he considers important to protect the Serb population, “It would contribute to peace, reduction of tensions, a different approach to the future and the possibility of compromise solutions.”

However, after participating today in the government meeting that decided to make the aforementioned request, the Serbian president admitted that he has no illusions that the response will be positive.

“It would be a good decision (the positive response), but we are almost certain that it will not be accepted (…),” Vucic said. It is the first time that a Serbian government has requested the return of its forces to Kosovo.

The request comes after a reinforcement of the presence of special police units sent by Pristina to the Kosovar north, populated by Kosovar Serbs, and which the Serbs consider contrary to the agreements reached in the past years between Pristina and Belgrade.

It also comes after Kosovo formally applied today to join the European Union (EU). Both requests, Serbian and Kosovar, are announced amid renewed tensions between Pristina and Belgrade and the blockade of highways in northern Kosovar by the Kosovar Serb population, who are protesting what they see as increasing discrimination on the part of Pristina.

Kosovo unilaterally proclaimed its independence in 2008, supported by the United States and most of its community partners, but not by Spain, China, Russia, India, Brazil and other states.

EFE

