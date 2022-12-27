The Serbian armed forces have been placed on the highest state of alert, Serbian Defense Minister Milos Vucevic said late Monday evening. He pointed to the increasing tensions between his country and neighboring Kosovo. It means, he says, that the military is now fully prepared to use “armed force” if necessary.
