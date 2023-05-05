Serbia, shooting south of Belgrade: “An act of terrorism”

A man driving a car has opened fire on a group of people in Mladenovac60 kilometers south of Belgrade. The 21-year-old man fired an automatic weapon from a moving vehicle and fled, state broadcaster RTS said. eight dead, 13 injured. The director of the BIA intelligence agency, Aleksandar Vulin, and health minister Danica Grujičić visited the wounded in hospital, seven of whom are in serious condition.

Serbian Interior Minister Bratislav Gašić called the attack “an act of terrorism”. The killer has been arrested after searches by the police who cordoned off an area by land and air with helicopters and drones. The causes of the wicked act remain to be ascertained.

The tragic event arrives immediately after another shootingwhich happened a few days ago at the hands of a 13-year-old who killed eight children inside a Belgrade school, where he broke in with a weapon stolen from his father. The boy’s parents were both arrested.

