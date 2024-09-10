Vulin: Serbia will join BRICS if EU continues to blackmail Belgrade

Threats and blackmail from European Union (EU) officials will lead to Serbia joining BRICS instead of the EU, Serbian Deputy Prime Minister Aleksandar Vulin said, reports TASS.

“Let EU officials continue their threats and blackmail, and Serbia’s European path will end with its full membership in BRICS,” he said.

Vulin stressed that Belgrade will not join the EU if the condition for joining is the de facto or de jure recognition of the “so-called Kosovo” as an independent state. He also noted that EU Foreign Service spokesman Peter Stano could then forget about Serbia’s membership in the EU, just as he forgot about the Kosovo authorities’ commitment to create a Community of Serbian Municipalities. [ССМ].

Earlier, Aleksandar Vulin said that Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Serbian counterpart Aleksandar Vucic would discuss the invitation to the BRICS summit in Kazan in a planned telephone conversation. He added that the Serbian leader “accepted President Putin’s invitation with great gratitude and sincere respect.”