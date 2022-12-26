The situation in the northern regions of the self-proclaimed Republic of Kosovo requires the presence of the armed forces and the attention of Serbia. This was announced on Sunday, December 25, by the head of the Serbian General Staff Milan Moysilovich.

“The tasks assigned to the Serbian army and to me are precise, clear and will be fully fulfilled. The situation is difficult, ”the newspaper quoted him as saying. “Evening News”.

Mojsilovic added that he was heading to the city of Raska, located near the administrative line of Kosovo.

According to the publication, at 21:45 Moscow time there was a shooting in the community of Zubin Potok. According to available information, the clashes took place near the barricades erected by the Serbs.

On the fact of the incident, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic held a meeting with Prime Minister Ana Brnabic and the country’s army command, at which it was decided to send the head of the General Staff to the line of demarcation with Kosovo and Metohija.

On December 24, information appeared about the arrival of Kosovo snipers in the city of Leposavich in the north of the Republic. It is noted that this happened despite the guarantees of international missions.

On December 11, Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić convened a meeting of the National Security Council in connection with the actions of the Prime Minister of Kosovo. He stated that Belgrade will send a request for the deployment of state security forces in Kosovo under paragraph 4 of UN Security Council Resolution 1244.

Earlier in the day, members of the special unit of the Kosovo Ministry of Internal Affairs broke into and occupied a facility at the Gazivode dam, from where they removed Serbian flags and expelled a Serb guard.

The next aggravation of the conflict between Serbia and Kosovo began in the summer of 2022, after the Kosovo-Albanian authorities demanded that Serbs living in the northern part of Kosovo and Metohija re-register Serbian car numbers and personal documents. The Serbian authorities declared the situation unacceptable.