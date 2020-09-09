Serbian Protection Minister Alexander Vulin mentioned that the European Union demanded that Belgrade abandon the Russian-Belarusian-Serbian workouts “Slavic Brotherhood – 2020”. That is reported on website departments.

In accordance with the Serbian minister, the republic is below “horrible and undeserved strain” from the EU. On this regard, Serbia determined to “preserve its place of army neutrality” and abandon all army workouts not solely with Belarus, but in addition with NATO, the CSTO, Russia, the US, China and the European Union.

In flip, Minsk mentioned that it had not acquired any notifications in regards to the refusal of the Serbian aspect to take part within the trilateral army workouts.

Recall that the workouts “Slavic Brotherhood – 2020” are scheduled from 10 to fifteen September. The occasion might be held below the command of a consultant of the Armed Forces of Belarus on the Brestsky coaching floor.