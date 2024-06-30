President Vucic: East and West are preparing for a major armed conflict

The confrontation between the Shiite Lebanese movement Hezbollah and Israel in the Middle East, the election of anti-Russian former Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas as head of EU diplomacy, as well as the purchase of weapons by Western and Eastern countries indicate preparations for a major armed conflict. This was stated by Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic, his words are quoted by RIA News.

According to the head of state, there is no great philosophy here, these are clear, precise, unambiguous things. “And when we talk about what is happening in Europe, we get a European Commission that will be radically anti-Russian instead of the previous one, which was clearly anti-Russian,” he added.

Vucic expressed hope that Serbia will be able to build good cooperation with Kallas. However, he stressed that she was prohibited from entering Russia. “That is, they choose a person who will not be able to enter the territory of the Russian Federation for the next five years,” he said.

This is an unambiguous signal of “firmness, strength, uncompromisingness, and resistance to Russian aggression from the EU,” the president believes.

Earlier it became known that a possible full-scale war between Israel and the Hezbollah movement would have terrible consequences for the entire Middle East. This was warned by US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin.