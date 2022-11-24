AG Thursday, November 24, 2022, 01:33



The High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Policy, Josep Borrell, announced last night an agreement between Kosovo and Serbia to resolve the crisis opened by the controversial regulation to impose Kosovar license plates on Serb communities. “Serbia will stop issuing license plates with the names of Kosovo cities and Kosovo will stop further actions related to vehicle re-registration,” Borrell said in a statement.

In addition, the head of European diplomacy reported that the EU will invite the parties “in the coming days” to discuss the next steps towards full normalization of diplomatic relations between Kosovo and the government of Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic. Following Borrell’s announcement, the Kosovar deputy prime minister, Besnik Bislim, expressed on his Twitter profile that, regardless of the agreement, the “intense” talks within the framework of the EU proposal should continue.

Serbia and Kosovo on Monday ended without agreement a high-level meeting organized in Brussels to resolve the conflict unleashed by the controversial rule to impose Kosovar license plates on Serb communities, after Pristina had rejected a proposal from Brussels. The Kosovar Prime Minister, Albin Kurti, announced that same day that he was postponing the application of fines for Serbs residing in the region who have not registered their vehicles, a 48-hour extension that was used by the EU to boost negotiations. .

For weeks, European diplomacy had asked Pristina to commit to the creation of a community of Kosovar Serb municipalities, agreed upon in the Brussels Dialogue, while Belgrade demanded the return of the Kosovar Serbs to the institutions after the en bloc resignation of his charges.