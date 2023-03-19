Kosovo declared independence from Serbia in 2008, but the country does not recognize the sovereignty of its former province. This regularly causes tensions. At the end of 2022, tensions between ethnic Serbs and Albanians in northern Kosovo were still rising after the arrest of a former police officer of Serbian origin.

Borrell first had individual talks with Kosovo Prime Minister Albin Kurti and Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic. Then the three sides got into a discussion. “Despite the differences of opinion, it was a decent conversation,” Borrell said. Kosovo is said to have promised a form of autonomy for ethnic Serbs in Kosovo.

In the plan as drawn up by the EU, Serbia does not have to recognize Kosovo’s independence, but the country would have to accept the current borders. The plan also stipulates that Serbia will no longer thwart Kosovo’s wish to join the United Nations.

#Serbia #Kosovo #plan #normalize #ties