Just before the expiry of the ultimatum, Serbia and Kosovo have resolved a years-long conflict over license plates. This is reported by the EU’s foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell Wednesday on Twitter. According to Borrell, Serbia will stop issuing special plates for Kosovo, and Kosovo will not continue to register vehicles belonging to Serbian residents.

Kosovo planned to fine Serbian residents of Kosovo who drive in the country with Serbian license plates starting this week. This plan led to fierce protests among the Serbian minority. Kosovo postponed the plan because of international pressure to continue negotiations.

Borrell said on Twitter that he was “very pleased” with these steps “to prevent further escalation”. In the coming days, both parties will be invited to further develop the plan.

Two years

The conflict between Kosovo and Serbia over license plates had lasted almost two years and was drawing to a close and escalated to the point of requiring EU mediation. At the beginning of this month, Kosovar Serbs resigned en masse from the police, judiciary and other government departments in four northern predominantly Serb-populated municipalities in Kosovo. The reason: they were required to have a Kosovar license plate.

Kosovo declared independence in 2008 and introduced its own number plates. Neighboring Serbia has never recognized the country’s independence. Serbs drive around with Serbian license plates.