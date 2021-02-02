Serbia and Italy rallied in their respective qualifiers against Canada and Austria to add their first win in the ATP Cup group stage. Novak Djokovic and Matteo Berrettini They solved the initial defeats of Dusan Lajovic and Fabio Fognini and also signed up for the doubles to turn the adverse markers.

Lajovic could not with a solid Milos Raonic, who supported by his excellent service won 6-3 and 6-4. But then the number one in the world appeared at the Rod Laver Arena. Djokovic was unimpressed by Denis Shapovalov’s warrior ardor and put his victory back on track in a first-set final that he celebrated as if he had won another Grand Slam, with a terrible scream in his opponent’s face. With his infinite talent for rhythm control, the Belgrade man managed the game and did not grant a single break opportunity to good old Shapovalov, who put an attitude on him and tried everything without success (double 7-5). The series went to the point of doubles and Djokovic was paired with a sensation Filip Krajinovic who carried the weight of the game and was brilliant near the net. The Balkans took the victory in two sets, thanks to a tiebreaker in which Nole took a step forward (7-5 ​​and 7-6 (4). Suffered victory while awaiting the duel against Germany on Thursday.

Berrettini strip of gallons

Matteo Berrettini, the best player that Italy has, at least according to the ranking, resolved a ballot that had become very difficult for his team after the disappointing defeat of Fabio Fognini against Dennis Novak 6-3 and 6-2 in just over an hour. The Roman player played a magnificent game against world number three, Dominic Thiem, whom he beat by a clear 6-2 and 6-4 with great superiority. Against a player of that stature, Berrettini only had one break ball against him, although he lost it. But he broke his rival’s serve four times, quite weak and blurred. Matteo’s upward trend was confirmed in a doubles in which Fognini’s experience did help against Thiem and Novak (6-1 and 6-4). On Thursday, Italy will meet France.

