Vladimir Putin’s allies emerged victorious in the two European elections held last weekend. In Hungary, Viktor Orbán was re-elected for another four years as prime minister, while in Serbia, Aleksandar Vucic was re-elected for a new five-year term in the country’s presidency. Although for different reasons and with each country inserted in a different context, both governments have close relations with Russia, with victories that sparked some alarms across Europe.

The Hungarian elections have been the subject of two columns for the past six months here in our international politics space, including the previous one. We explained last week that one of the main points of the campaign between Orbán’s ruling coalition and the broad United Opposition front was the war in Ukraine. Opposition leader Peter Márki-Zay accused Orbán of being complacent with Vladimir Putin and acting as Russia’s “errand boy” within the European Union and NATO.

The Orbán government, for its part, defends its policies in relation to the conflict, such as defending the country’s energy interests, which imports much of its natural gas from Russia, and maintaining peace. He accused the opposition of being “subordinated” to “warmist policies” from abroad, arguing, for example, that Hungary should play a greater role in sanctions against Russia and in coordinating material support to Ukrainians.

Favoritism and electorate

We also commented that the polls indicated favoritism from the government. The results were much broader. With an electoral turnout of 69.5% of the registered electorate, the conservative and nationalist Fidesz coalition took 53.5% of the vote, an increase of more than 4% compared to the previous election. The opposition took 34.6% of the vote, far less than the polls had predicted and 12% less than the sum of the opposition parties in the previous election.

With 5.7% of the votes, the extreme-right Movimento Nossa Pátria will debut in parliament. The party is made up of former Jobbik members after Jobbik changed its nationalist positions to a more moderate and pro-EU platform. The party promises to be the opposition to Orbán, even more to the right than the government’s platform. And how does the proportion of votes translate into the configuration of parliament? The governing coalition will have 135 of the 199 seats, two more than before.

Mainly, it will retain the two-thirds supermajority needed for constitutional reforms. The United Opposition won just 56 seats, seven fewer than the sum of the component parties in the previous parliament. Most humiliating for the opposition was the fact that Márki-Zay was defeated in his own constituency of Hódmezővásárhely, where he is mayor. The winner was János Lázár, Orbán’s former chief of staff, with 52.2% of the district’s votes. As the leader of the opposition, Márki-Zay is entitled to a seat in parliament on the party list.

The seven seats of Nossa Pátria and one seat for the representative of the German minority close the Parliament. In addition to the beginning of the predicted internal struggle in the search for culprits, the post-election was marked by Orbán’s victory speech. He claimed that he won the election fighting “an enormous amount of opponents” and that “we have never had so many opponents at the same time.” Among the opponents, he listed “Brussels bureaucrats” and the “Ukrainian president”.

Zelensky and the OSCE

The comment was likely payback for earlier statements by Volodymyr Zelensky, claiming that Hungary was not acting as a friend of Ukraine. The Ukrainian president even rhetorically asked “Viktor, do you know what is happening in Mariupol?”, referring to the siege of the port city by Russian forces. Putin congratulated Orbán on his victory, saying that “despite the difficult international situation, the continuation of the bilateral partnership fully serves the interests of Russia and Hungary.”

In the last column, it was mentioned that the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe sent a mission to observe the Hungarian elections. This is only the second time in history that the OSCE has sent a mission to observe the elections of an EU member country. The preliminary report, 23 pages long with 117 different notes, was published on Monday, April 4th. He concludes that the election respected the electoral procedures, but that the dispute was not balanced.

Observers point to three aspects that made the dispute unbalanced. The lack of transparency of campaign spending; the lack of independent press coverage; and, more seriously, that the modification of electoral rules in recent years has made the Fidesz party confused with the state apparatus in Hungary. Other problems were reported attempts to buy votes, especially targeting Roma people, and the lack of demographic proportions in the registration of candidates. O reportin English, can be consulted by any of the readers who wish.

Crossing Hungary’s southern border into Serbia, 58.7% of voters went to the polls and re-elected Aleksandar Vucic for a new term as president. In theory, Serbia is a parliamentary country. In practice, however, the presidency has many powers and the country functions as a semi-presidential, with Prime Minister Ana Brnabic appointed by the president and heading the cabinet of ministers. The strengthening of the presidency was even intensified by Vucic himself. He was premier from 2014 to 2017, when he was elected president.

Serbia and Russia, “brother peoples

The ruling candidate received 58.5% of the vote, while the runner-up, Zdravko Ponos, took just 18.3%. His populist platform, which adds economic liberalism, the welfare state and conservatism to the customs agenda, comes out smaller in the elections, however. With 120 of the 250 seats in parliament, they lost 68 seats compared to 2020. The election was brought forward by decision of Vucic, who retains the largest bench, although now he needs some electoral alliance to have a majority.

In second and third places were mixed opposition party fronts, with 37 and 32 seats respectively. Four other party groups will have at least ten seats, including the parliamentary debut of the Serbian monarchist conservative party and a far-right nationalist movement that openly claims ties to the Chetnik militias, which collaborated with the Nazis during World War II and committed numerous atrocities. during the wars of the 1990s.

Putin congratulated Vucic, stating that “I believe that his actions as head of state continue to favor a strengthening of the strategic cooperation that exists between our countries. Undoubtedly, this is in the interests of the fraternal peoples of Russia and Serbia.” Speaking of “brother peoples”, Putin invokes the historic alliance between Russians and Serbs, which dates back to the 19th century and has been intensified in recent years. Especially after the independence of Kosovo, which Russia uses as an argument to legitimize the separation of regions inhabited by Russians in neighboring countries.

While in several European countries pro-Ukraine demonstrations took place in the streets, in Belgrade the main, of the few, demonstrations of external support for the Russian government took place. The nationalist organized supporters of the Red Star club displayed banners condemning NATO for the bombing of Serbia and its expansion, while Russian-speaking Serbs held demonstrations using the letter “Z”, associated with the Russian army in Ukraine, and the tricolor flags, of similar colors. , of the two countries.

The weekend’s two election results are certainly a breath of fresh air for Putin. Amid the conflict in Ukraine and growing international condemnation of his government, accompanied by heavy economic sanctions, he knows he will have two allies in Europe for a few more years. One in the Balkans, which will certainly experience moments of instability in 2022, with the elections in Bosnia, and another within the EU and NATO. It is certainly not a situation that pleases the government of Paris, which reminds us that the French are going to the polls next weekend, the subject of our next column.