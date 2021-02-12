Serbia, like many Balkan countries, still bears the scars of the wars that consecrated the explosion of the former-Yugoslavia in the 1990s. In a weapons cemetery in Novi Sad (Serbia), the artist Nikola Macura finds happiness for a few handfuls of dinars. He transforms the vestiges of the past into musical instruments. “We’re so surrounded by destruction that we don’t even notice it anymore, says the latter. As an artist, I want to change my environment and draw attention to it by turning destruction into music, by making a positive interpretation of it.. “

In the hands of Nikola Macura, a bazooka and a can become a cello, a gun a guitar and then resonate notes whose harmony disarms. Veterans joined the artist in his approach. “We no longer perceive the gun, it disappears and becomes exclusively a musical instrument“, comments one of them, Srdjan Sarovic, also an artist. The sculptor desolais wants to equip an entire orchestra with his instruments, which could perform across the Balkans with veterans among the musicians.