Bloomberg: Vucic allowed Serbia to refuse Russian MiG-29 fighters due to sanctions

Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić allowed the refusal of Russian MiG-29 fighters, as the purchase of spare parts became almost inaccessible due to international sanctions. His words leads Bloomberg agency.

The head of state pointed out that after February it is impossible “to import from Russia or almost anything that has a military purpose.” He stressed that this is not the fault of Moscow.

Serbia will increase spending on army modernization, as other European states have already increased military budgets. Vučić indicated that Belgrade is considering buying Rafale fighter jets from France.

Earlier, the President of Serbia assessed the likelihood of imposing sanctions against Russia. He promised to try not to announce sanctions against Moscow.