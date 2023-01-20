Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić: : “The European Union supports us in the dialogue with Albania”

On the sidelines of the work of World Economic Forum in Davosthe Serbian president Aleksandar Vucic, to AGI he said: “There were several critical moments during December in northern Kosovonow I hope that that situation will be overcome and that a dialogue with the Albanian counterpart will start on the issues to be addressed under the good auspices of the EU and I hope that we will be able to maintain stability and peace in the region”.

Moreover Aleksandar Vucic he explained that not it is true that Russia is conscripting Serbian citizens to fight in Ukraine“why don’t we allow it, it is forbidden in our country and it is not in accordance with our laws”.

