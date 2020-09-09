Serbia refused to take part in army workouts “Slavic Brotherhood” with Russia and Belarus the day earlier than. The phrases of the Serbian Protection Minister Alexander Vulin are quoted RIA News…

It’s famous that the European Union demanded that Belgrade abandon the workouts with Belarus. The Serbian Protection Minister famous that his nation is beneath horrible and undeserved stress, which is not sensible.

Serbia finally determined to briefly freeze all army workouts with different international locations, together with the Slavic Brotherhood. “Within the coming interval, we is not going to take part in any workouts or army actions with both NATO, the CSTO, or Russia, america, China, the European Union,” Wulin mentioned.

The workouts “Slavic Brotherhood” might be held on the territory of Belarus from 10 to fifteen September. After them, Belarus will participate within the Kavkaz-2020 strategic command-staff workouts in Russia.

