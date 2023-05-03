Serbia | A student is suspected of shooting at a school in Belgrade

The police say they have arrested the suspected shooter.

Serbian a school shooting has taken place in the capital Belgrade, reports news agency Reuters.

A student is said to have shot at the school on Wednesday. Both students and guards have been involved in the situation.

According to Reuters, a security guard was killed and at least five people were injured in the shooting. The suspected shooter is said to be in seventh grade.

The police say they have arrested the suspected shooter. The case is under investigation.