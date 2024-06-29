Saturday, June 29, 2024
Serbia | A man shot a policeman with a crossbow in front of the Israeli embassy in Belgrade

June 29, 2024
in World Europe
Serbia | A man shot a policeman with a crossbow in front of the Israeli embassy in Belgrade
The police officer wounded by the crossbow was undergoing surgery at the hospital on Saturday.

Man shot a Serbian police officer in the neck with a crossbow in front of the Israeli embassy in the Serbian capital Belgrade, the Serbian interior minister said Ivica Dacic on Saturday.

The police guarding the embassy shot the attacker. According to the minister, the assailant, who was still unidentified on Saturday, died as a result of his injuries.

According to the authorities, some people were arrested and several people known to the security service were suspected of being connected to the attack. The city’s general security was enhanced.

Israel’s Foreign Ministry called the act an attempted terrorist attack near the country’s embassy.

“The embassy is closed and no embassy staff were injured,” the embassy said.

