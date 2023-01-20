In the second half of 2022, almost half a million Brazilians renegotiated their debts and regained access to credit thanks to TikTok. Between teen dances and funny videos, the platform presented Serasa’s Clean Name campaign, with a proposal for installment payments, discounts and debt renegotiation for the social network community. At the height of the action, in October, 164,000 people from the app joined agreements to end credit restrictions and increase the score. Did you find it a lot? It is not. Despite the success of the initiative, it was only a small fraction of the 68 million Brazilians who are negative, the equivalent of the population of the United Kingdom. The combined default of individuals and companies (6.2 million CNPJs) reaches an impressive R$391.4 billion — more than Uruguay’s GDP, of R$310 billion.

It is in this ocean of figures and negative data that the Irish Serasa Experian, the largest credit analysis company in the world, with global revenues of US$ 5.3 billion and R$ 3.6 billion in Brazil (in the last fiscal year, ended in March), wants to reinvent itself and grow. Synonymous with a dirty name, the company led by CEO Valdemir Bertolo in the country defined a strategy to build a new reputation, more positive and friendly to the population. The plan is to become a financial services hub, with an eye on expanding more than R$1.5 trillion in credit by 2030, according to company estimates.

Instead of closing the credit doors to the population, Serasa has invested heavily to consolidate itself as a credit marketplace. In addition to services such as Serasa Premium, which offers real-time monitoring of the CPF for a monthly subscription fee, the company’s app created a financing search engine for those looking for lower rates and better conditions. The platform proposes, according to the profile of each client and credit score (risk score, from zero to one thousand), credit cards, personal loans, car financing and money with property guarantee, under the advice of analysts credit.

In the Serasa app, it is also possible to pay the IPVA in installments, form a Porto Seguro consortium or open a checking account with Santander and Banco Pan, among other partners in the financial system. “Banks need customers, but they don’t have a lot of information. Customers need credit with lower costs. We have the information, the customers and the comparators. We match them”, stated Bertolo.

The mission of intermediating the indebtedness of Brazilians, not just negative debtors, is in full swing. From January to December, the company helped resolve 34 million debts, in person at the fairs or in online negotiations. Good for financial institutions, even better for consumers. The renegotiations, according to Serasa, yielded a discount of more than R$ 60 billion for customers.

The business potential for Serasa is immense. In the assessment of Ulisses Ruiz de Gamboa, economist at the Commercial Association of São Paulo (ACSP), defaults tend to grow in the coming months, although it is relatively controlled in a scenario of greater caution by banks in releasing loans and the retraction of demand itself by families already indebted by past loans. “The scenario of high interest rates and the slowdown in economic activity, which cause less generation of income and employment, will keep defaults high,” he said.

INVESTMENTS To place banks and customers in a single search and information ecosystem, Serasa invested more than BRL 300 million in the last two years in acquisitions and participation in fintechs throughout Brazil. Among those in which the company took a majority stake are BrScan (specialized in verifying personal identification documents), Brain Ag (big data company for agribusiness financial operations), Pague Veloz (fintech digital payments and receipts from Santa Catarina) and Mova (banking technology for means of payment). Among those who bought a minority share are Traive (agricultural credit startup) and Payhop (specialized in credit for retailers through credit card receivables as collateral).

With one eye on acquisition opportunities and the other on the growth potential of the credit market, Serasa seeks to ensure an even more positive future for business and its reputation. The company literally wants your name. This time, for a good cause.

“Brazil’s credit is still very small. It has room to fold

Valdemir Bertolo, CEO of Serasa Experian

Isn’t increasing credit a risk with compressed income and low growth?

The credit market in Brazil is still very small. It has room to fold. Only about 54% of GDP. In developed countries, it exceeds 100% of GDP. The credit market has been practically stagnant for the last 30 years.

Why doesn’t credit grow?

In addition to macroeconomic issues, the criteria for releasing credit are based on a negative record. Therefore, many people are afraid of Serasa. For decades, the release of financing was basically backed by negative data. And the Central Bank has led many measures to favor credit.

What measures?

Many. Open Banking, which integrates data from different institutions, and Cadastro Positivo, which assigned a credit score based on history, not just on a stage of life, are examples. By 2030, more than R$1.5 trillion in credit should enter the economy thanks to the Positive Register. The last three years have brought a lot of inclusion. It benefited more than 22.5 million people who had their credit score assessed by banks. So, the Central Bank launched very well thought out and technical measures.

The same Central Bank that encourages credit raised interest rates to a prohibitive level. Was it political measures?

I don’t see anything political behind it. I only saw technical decisions. Interest rates have risen sharply on account of inflation in recent months. The interest rate is not an obstacle to credit. It’s not a deterrent.

Why, then, is the default high?

Brazil has 135 million economically active people. And defaults of 68 million, just over 50%. This is indeed a challenge, but default is compounded by several factors, such as unemployment and inflation. Not just interest. The lack of competitiveness in the credit market contributed to rising costs.

How to solve it?

A great idea of ​​BC is credit collateralization. In other words, it’s like using credit card receivables to get a loan. A guarantee. This reduces the risk of the operation and, consequently, reduces interest rates. In the case of individuals, it can include real estate as collateral, as was the mortgage. All of this will allow for collateralization, lower interest rates and make room for competition.

Small banks cannot extend credit on a large scale…

Fragmentation will be gradual. Fintechs have started with digital wallets. They play an important role in democratizing access. Banks are willing to expand credit, but information is lacking. Before, what could be known was name, CPF and address. And whether it was negative or not. This is very poor.

What about data protection?

That’s where we come in, with a bigger package of information, with Open Banking, Cadastro Positivo and everything else. With consent. We have much more assertive ways to transform consumers into people visible to the financial system. Even so, we still have practically 35 million consumers invisible to banks due to lack of information. Little by little, breaking this paradigm of very limited information.