Diego Sousa 08/11/2023 – 4:44

The 30th edition of Feirão Serasa Limpa Nome has begun, with the participation of more than 500 companies from different sectors. The event, which runs until November 30th, offers discounts that can reach 99% and allows payment options by bank slip or Pix in up to 72 installments.

Until next Saturday (11) there will be in-person service from 9am to 6pm at points in the capital of São Paulo, Osasco, Santana de Parnaíba and São Bernardo do Campo.

Creditors who participate in the fair and Desenrola Brasil make offers available on the Serasa platform with the same discounts as the federal government’s renegotiation program. However, the offers will only be paid in cash, while they can be paid in installments at a discount via the Desenrola website.

In September 2023 there were more than 4.8 million people in debt in the capital alone and almost 17 million in the state of São Paulo, according to data from the Default Map and debt renegotiation from Serasa.

To participate, simply download the Serasa app on your cell phone, available for Android and iOS. After entering your CPF and filling out a brief registration, all your financial information will be available on the platform. By selecting the “See offers” option, you will be able to check the payment conditions with the discounts already applied. Simply choose one of the available debts and options to renegotiate each debt will be presented.