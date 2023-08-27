Bruno Pavani Bruno Pavan https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/bruno-pavan/ 08/27/2023 – 9:00 am

Serasa is looking for a content creator passionate about personal finance who accepts the challenge of traveling for six months in Brazil and wants to earn BRL 100,000. The selected person will join the Serasa na Estrada Project, whose purpose is to provide services to the population of the cities where the truck is parked and to take financial education to all regions of the country. Applications are open from Wednesday, 23, in this link and run until 23:59 on September 2nd.

To participate, you must be over 18 years old, have basic knowledge and passion for financial education, be familiar with producing multimedia content, experience and mastery of social networks. “Candidates need to have, in particular, the ability to listen and tell stories”, says Serasa’s Marketing Director, Matheus Moura.

The selected influencer will have a contract worth BRL 100,000 to produce content and accompany Serasa’s team over the course of six months. The chosen one will also help encourage access to all Serasa services that are available on the pink truck, such as Score consultation, debt negotiation, credit application and others.

“We are looking for someone who can amplify our purpose of changing Brazilians’ perception of personal finance, showing how economic health contributes to the realization of dreams”, explains Moura.

How to participate:

The selection process for the “Dream Job” is divided into two stages:

1st step: Registration and campaign on social networks

Candidates must complete a form and then answer a five-question questionnaire. Then, you must record a 60-second video answering the question: “Why are you the right person for the Dream Job?” and publish it on your Instagram or TikTok with the hashtag #empregodossonhosserasa and tag Serasa’s official social networks. At this point, the candidate will be able to save the application where he left off to record the content.

With the video published, just go back to the registration page and submit the link to the social network where you posted the content and finish the first step. The 50 videos with the most likes and comments will be selected for the second stage of the process.

2nd stage: final video and popular vote

If the first video has been selected, it’s time to move on to the second phase. The candidate must produce new video content, this time answering the question: “What would you do to improve financial education in Brazil?”. The video must be 90 seconds long and posted on Youtube as unlisted (i.e. not publicly visible). Afterwards, just enter the same registration link as the application and submit the YouTube video link in the corresponding field.

The 50 selected videos will be published on action official website and will receive votes from the public. The five most voted videos will go to the final. The winner will be chosen by Serasa’s technical team and the announcement will be released in October through the company’s social networks.