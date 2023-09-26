From the editorial teami From the editorial team https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/da-redacao/ 09/26/2023 – 7:58

The months of July and August 2023 recorded the highest number of debt negotiations in the history of Serasa’s official channels. Between the 60 days of the two months, 4,455,172 Brazilians accessed the company’s platforms to view their debts and pay off debts. The total number of agreements in the period exceeded 6 million and discounts account for more than R$21 billion.

For comparison, between July and August 2022, 3.4 million Brazilians entered into 5.2 million debt agreements. The rebates granted on that occasion were R$10 billion.

Impacts of Desenrola

The Desenrola Program, led by the Federal Government, and the large discounts offered by companies from different sectors boosted the debate on the topic of personal finances and boosted agreements.

“The issue of debt and financial education has never been as debated in Brazil as it is now”, comments Patrícia Camillo, Finance specialist at Serasa. “The more visibility the topic has, the more financial responsibility it generates.”

As a reflection of this discussion, creditor companies understood the Brazilian consumer’s situation and provided even more discounts. Offers improved and generated positive numbers not only in debts with financial institutions, but also in pending issues with retail, telecommunications and other sectors of the economy.

Bank debt reduction

The most recent Default Map shows a significant drop in the representation of bank debts. A segment that usually leads the volume of defaulters, debts with financial institutions fell 1.8%, from 31.1% in June to 29.5% in July and 29.3% in August. “The percentage drop seems small, but the volume ends up being very expressive and positive”, translates Patrícia.

76 million offers to negotiate with banks

To further collaborate with reducing defaults in the country, Serasa entered into a partnership with some of the main banks in order to provide better offers for consumers, such as special payment conditions and installments in up to nine installments. According to the entity, more than 76 million offers with discounts of up to 99% are available to consumers who have debt with Itaú, Banco do Brasil, Santander, Bradesco, C6, Safra and Inter.