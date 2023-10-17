From the editorial teami From the editorial team https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/da-redacao/ 17/10/2023 – 15:24

Registration for the Internship Program at Serasa Experian. There are 45 vacancies aimed at students with higher education in Data and Technology, Finance, Marketing, Law, Economics, Product Management, among others, and graduation scheduled between June 2025 and June 2026. The starting salary is R$ 2,150 and it can reach R$2,850 in the 13th month. Registration can be done at site from the program.

+ More than half of Brazilians say they sought extra credit in the last year, shows Serasa

The majority of vacancies are to work in a hybrid format (91%) and the rest are for home office (7%) and in-person (2%). The positions are distributed between the cities of São Paulo (SP), São Carlos (interior of the state of SP) and Brasília (DF).

The company offers a complete development path to train interns, in addition to the possibility of programmed progression. There is an opportunity to become effective from the 9th month onwards, according to the performance evaluation.

In addition to the grant in the continuous progression format, the Serasa Experian also offers benefits such as transportation vouchers, meal vouchers, medical and dental assistance, life insurance, Gympass and Totalpass, a 24-hour support channel for support on social, health, financial and legal issues, flexible working hours and partnership with courses languages.