Applications are open for Serasa Experian’s internship program for higher education students. There are 50 vacancies available, with 75% of the positions allocated to technology and analytics functions. The initial remuneration for the internship is R$2,150, which can reach R$2,850 in the 13th month of work.

According to the company, those selected can be hired after the 9th month of the internship, according to their performance. The vacancies are for the remote and hybrid models, operating in the offices in São Paulo, São Carlos (inland São Paulo) and Blumenau (SC).

The entire selection, interview and hiring process will be done in digital format. Applications can be made until the 12th of June at company website.

Students of any age who are studying at a higher level (Bachelor, Degree and Technologist) at any university in the country, with completion scheduled between December 2024 and December 2025, can apply.

In addition to the stipend in the continuous progression format, Serasa Experian also offers benefits such as transportation vouchers, meal vouchers, medical and dental assistance, life insurance, Gympass and Totalpass, a 24-hour support channel for support in health matters, financial and legal matters, flexible hours and partnership with language courses.
























