01/11/2024 – 12:15
Serasa Experian has a selection process open for 40 job vacancies. The opportunities are aimed at the areas of technology and data, in addition to positions in Sales, Marketing, Finance, Legal, Products and Service. To apply, interested parties can access the company website.
+ 'Enem of competitions': what you need to know about the Unified National Public Competition
Of the available vacancies, 31 are for the hybrid format, 7 for home office and 2 for the in-person model. The priority locations are the capital of São Paulo, São Carlos, Blumenau and Brasília.
Serasa Experian offers a range of benefits such as transport vouchers, meal vouchers, medical and dental assistance, life insurance, Gympass and Totalpass, a 24-hour support channel for support on social, health, financial and legal issues and partnership with courses of languages.
The EmPower program, a global initiative that brings together various process improvement methodologies, such as Lean, Six Sigma, Kaizen, A3 and Design Thinking, is part of the employees' journey. Lean Six Sigma certification, specifically, is offered with training and mentoring paid for by the company.
Serasa Experian employees will be able to participate in Global Hackathons, promoting innovation and development of creative solutions to internal and external challenges. The company encourages the Social Innovation project, encouraging the creation of solutions and products that positively impact people's financial lives.
#Serasa #Experian #opens #vacancies #Technology #Data #areas
Leave a Reply