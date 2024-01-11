From the editorial teami From the editorial team https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/da-redacao/ 01/11/2024 – 12:15

Serasa Experian has a selection process open for 40 job vacancies. The opportunities are aimed at the areas of technology and data, in addition to positions in Sales, Marketing, Finance, Legal, Products and Service. To apply, interested parties can access the company website.

+ 'Enem of competitions': what you need to know about the Unified National Public Competition

Of the available vacancies, 31 are for the hybrid format, 7 for home office and 2 for the in-person model. The priority locations are the capital of São Paulo, São Carlos, Blumenau and Brasília.

Serasa Experian offers a range of benefits such as transport vouchers, meal vouchers, medical and dental assistance, life insurance, Gympass and Totalpass, a 24-hour support channel for support on social, health, financial and legal issues and partnership with courses of languages.

The EmPower program, a global initiative that brings together various process improvement methodologies, such as Lean, Six Sigma, Kaizen, A3 and Design Thinking, is part of the employees' journey. Lean Six Sigma certification, specifically, is offered with training and mentoring paid for by the company.