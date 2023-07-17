Through the Limpa Nome platform, the company will offer an option for the Desenrola Brasil program
Serasa informed that, as of this Monday (July 17, 2023), its application will offer the option for Desenrola Brasil, a debt renegotiation program. According to the company, the offers will be on the Clean Name of your app and website.
“In up to 3 minutes, and free of charge, it is possible to trade directly through the Serasa application, enjoying all the security that our ecosystem offers”, says Aline Maciel, manager of the Clean Name platform. The Serasa app is available on Google Play and the App Store.
Serasa was chosen by some banks to be one of the debt negotiation channels that are part of Track 2 of the Desenrola Program, for people with monthly income of up to R$ 20,000.
Through Serasa, is it possible to find out if the person has the “dirty name”, that is, the name was negative and was registered with one of the credit protection bodies. The platform also allows renegotiate and settle the debt. Here’s the tutorial:
- inform your CPF (Individual Taxpayer Registration);
- type your password;
- renegotiation possibilities will appear.
If the user is not registered, just click on “create an account” and provide the necessary data:
On the Serasa website, it is also possible to consult the level of score. The number indicates how possible it is to get loans and credit from banks. The closer to 1,000, the greater the possibility.
Here is the step-by-step process to settle debts with Serasa Limpa Nome:
- Access Serasa Limpa Nome
Access the Serasa Limpa Nome website or the Serasa application, and enter your CPF and password. When completing the login, if you have a delayed or negative debt, it will appear on the screen.
- Check your debt information
After viewing your debt, click on “View Offer” to learn about the payment options available to you. Then, it’s up to you to choose the one that best fits your budget and the due date of the slips, if you want to pay in installments. If you prefer, you can also issue a single bill and pay the debt in cash.
- Confirm your chosen payment options
Review the agreement made and click on “I declare that I have read and agree with the terms and conditions”. Then, just move forward and your negotiation deal is done.
