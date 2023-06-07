from the newsroomi

06/07/2023

Serasa Experian, in partnership with Gerando Falcões, is offering 860 scholarships 100% free of charge for low-income young people, in different parts of Brazil, who want to enter the technology and data market. Registration starts this Tuesday, 6, and vacancies are reserved exclusively for young people living in favelas who are studying or completing high school at a public institution or who are privately receiving a scholarship. Students will receive a monthly allowance of R$500 to participate in the program.

For São Paulo, 112 scholarships will be offered to young people aged 18 to 23 who live in the eastern region of the city and surrounding cities. Interested parties may sign up through the website. The program will be face-to-face, taught at Senac Penha and will last 260 hours divided into two phases, covering basic computing, programming logic and systems programming.

Young people will have career mentoring with Serasa Experian professionals, personalized social and pedagogical support, Senac certification at the end of the course and support for entering the market.

In addition to the east zone of São Paulo, this edition of the program has already covered the south zone of São Paulo and the city of São Carlos. The next classes will take place in Rio de Janeiro, Brasília, Fortaleza, Florianópolis and Belém.

The executive manager of Sustainability at Serasa Experian, Paulo Gomes, comments that entering the job market is an arduous process for young people, especially for those who have not had the opportunity to receive adequate training. “We want to transform the lives of young people in the favela through education, breaking barriers to reduce inequality. We will have a complete approach, with consistent technical content, human development and differentiated attention for each individual, ensuring that they can make the most of the opportunity. In the end, these young people will be able to work in any company or technology field.”

“The technology market is growing every day, and a partnership like this opens the way for young favela residents to have their skills valued and expand their awareness, putting them on the trail of productive inclusion. I am very happy because I know that hundreds of opportunities and possibilities are opening up for bright futures”, adds Edu Lyra, CEO and founder of Gerando Falcões.

How will it work?

100% free grant to study with the Senac methodology;

Hours: 260 hours, from 4 to 6 months of face-to-face classes (depending on location) in the afternoon or evening;

The first module will address topics on Basic Computing and Programming Logic with a duration of 60 hours. The second will focus on Systems Programming, lasting 200 hours;

Mentorship with professionals from Serasa Experian;

