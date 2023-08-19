Serafino: plot, cast and streaming of the film on Rete 4

This evening, Saturday 19 August 2023, at 21.20 on Rete 4 Serafino, a 1968 film directed by Pietro Germi with Adriano Celentano, will be broadcast. But let’s see together all the information in detail, the plot and the cast.

Plot

Mountains on the border between Lazio, Abruzzo, Umbria and Marche, in the Municipality of Arquata del Tronto, the young Serafino Fiorin, shepherd of the flock of his greedy uncle Agenore and his good-natured aunt Gesuina, after returning from military service in Milan, discharged prematurely for mental insufficiency, he sees a young cousin of his, Lidia, and becomes her lover. Meanwhile, he also has the opportunity to meet Asmara, a prostitute, mother of four children, with whom he rekindles a relationship. When Aunt Gesuina dies of a heart attack, Serafino, who was her favourite, finds himself heir to all her assets and begins to generously benefit his friends, giving the impression of wanting to squander the assets, to the consternation of his Uncle Agenore, who manages to get him banned.

This event does not disturb Serafino, who, one evening, agrees to spend the night in Lidia’s room, where, however, his uncle Agenore awaits him, who forces him to accept the marriage with his daughter. Arriving at the church for the wedding, Serafino says “yes” many times, but in the wrong way, in front of the celebrant. He will eventually marry Asmara, to create a new type of family together with her, suited to her independent and light-hearted spirit.

Seraphim: the cast

We’ve seen the plot of Serafino, but what is the full cast of the film? Below is the list of actors with their respective roles:

Adriano Celentano as Seraphim

Octavia Piccolo: Lydia

Saro Urzì: uncle Agenore; father

Francesca Romana Coluzzi: Asmara

Amedeo Trilli: innkeeper

Gino Santercole: corporal

Benjamin Leo: Armido

Joshua Hippolytus: Rocco

Nazzareno Natale: Silio

Luciana Turina: aunt

Oreste Palella: prosecution lawyer

Ermelinda De Felice: Aunt Armida

Gustavo D’Arpe: military doctor

Roberto De Silvestro: soldier

Piero Gerlini: brigadier

Nerina MontagnaniAunt Gesuina

Streaming and TV

Where to see Serafino on live TV and live streaming? As mentioned, the film will be broadcast today – 19 August 2023 – at 21.20 on Rete 4. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the MediasetPlay.it platform.