We change in the sign of continuity. The director of the Psychiatric Clinic of the University of Genoa Mario Love he retired after ten years and a month of activity at Saint martin, in the chair and to take care of patients: for three years he was also dean of medicine. To the post he was appointed Gianluca Serafini, Roman who made a career in Genoa: researcher, associate and therefore won the position as full professor: he will take office in the coming weeks. Amore had arrived in Genoa after having worked at the University of Bologna and Parma and here he had also held national positions within the University. He will continue to be involved in research in a project that sees theUniversity of Genoa and the Iit.

Ophthalmology, the primary Rossi appointed in Rome

A heavy loss for the Saint martin. Head of Ophthalmology Thomas Rossi he said goodbye to everyone and returned to Rome to go to the Bietti Foundation for the study and research in ophthalmology. Rossi was appointed over ten years ago by the former general manager Mauro Barabino and he had managed to attract patients from other regions as well: several times in the past he had had offers to go to be a primary doctor in other hospitals, but he had refused. In the meantime, the race for Rossi’s place has already begun: for the moment the department is led by the university student Charles Traverso, but the hospital wants to hold a competition and appoint a head physician. One of the names that circulates insistently is that of Carlandrea Trillo who already works in Ophthalmology, while it doesn’t seem that the hospital wants to bet on Massimo Nicoloassociate professor of the University, deputy mayor and councilor in the first junta Buccivery close to the Ligurian summits of Brothers of Italy.