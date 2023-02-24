Hatsune Miku is the most popular virtual diva or idol in Japan, and is the basis for a multitude of official products, among which are the figures and is also a frequent theme in fan art and cosplay.

Especially since Miku is very versatile, since although she has a traditional appearance over the years she has undergone several changes. These are the result of various collaborations and it is something that will surely continue in the future.

The above serves as a basis for cosplayers to perform their interpretations of this character. One of the most recent collaborations was on the part of the FuRyu company, which in addition to publishing video games makes figures.

This is how he released one of them where Hatsune Miku has a bunny suit or ‘bunny’ suit. However, her design is not similar to one of the famous playmates from Playboy magazine but more charming.

Fountain: FuRyu.

The idea is to highlight Miku’s cuteness for the fans, who appreciate her precisely for that. And it is that the company behind Hatsune Miku, Crypton Future Media, always takes great care with which other companies associate to promote this diva.

The figure in question, which you can see in this same note and which has the nickname ‘White Rabbit’ is quite innocent, and it is precisely the basis of a cosplay that we share with you.

A cosplay of Hatsune Miku as a bunny girl by Seracross

Seracross (@seracross), a well-known Japanese cosplayer, decided to create a Hatsune Miku cosplay inspired by the aforementioned FuRyu figure. Unfortunately, the photo that he shared on Instagram does not fully appreciate his interpretation.

But what can be seen partly recreates its design. Among the details is the black bow that ties the bunny ears, as well as the white furry cuffs and ‘sleeves’ of her outfit.

Fountain: Instagram.

Other elements are the black tie and white collar; It seems that he still has a rabbit tail. The hairstyle that Seracross wears is very similar to Miku’s, with a pair of ‘pom-poms’ on top and on the sides.

She still has two locks, one on each side, that help frame her face, as well as the same shade of blue eyes. As we mentioned before, perhaps what this cosplay lacked is that the shot was wider to highlight it.

In addition to Hatsune Miku we have more anime information at EarthGamer.