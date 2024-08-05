Aosta – One victim and four injured, one of them very seriously. This is the toll of the collapse of a serac that occurred this morning on the French side of the Mont Blanc massif. This was reported by the prefecture of Haute-Savoie. 15 mountaineers were involved. The accident occurred around 3:00 today, in the Mont Blanc du Tacul sector, at an altitude of 4,100 meters. Rescue operations are continuing. Seven other people are safe.

“According to the first information gathered, the origin of the trigger for the fall of the serac would be natural”. This is what the prefecture of Haute-Savoie (France), said in a note. At the time of the detachment “several groups of climbers were moving nearby”: all 15 climbers involved were taken in charge by the rescue services and taken to the hospitals of Sallanches and Annecy.

After the alarm they intervened helicopters of the national gendarmerie and French civil protectiontwo dog teams with rescuers from the fire brigade and the Peloton de gendarmerie de haute montagne of Chamonix as well as medical personnel.