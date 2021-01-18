He temporary Filomena has left unusual images in the Madrid’s community due to big snowfall that took place on the weekend of January 8th. Some streets and highways in the Madrid region are still full of snow and ice and many employees have not been able to attend their jobs Due to the dangerousness that could mean driving the vehicle.

This week that begins it is expected that normality will return to the Madrid region, since the passage of days has caused the ice and snow to be eliminated from the roads. Although there will still be areas in which the circulation will be somewhat more complicated.

Free parking meters until the 25th

The mayor of Madrid, José Luis Martínez-Almeida, has asked to avoid the use of private vehicles so as not to pose an obstacle when cleaning the ice and snow from the streets. Among the measures taken by the Madrid City Council for the next few days is the free use of the buses of the Municipal Transport Company (EMT). Specifically, Madrid citizens will be able to enjoy this service until Wednesday, January 20.

On the other hand, the Regulated Parking Service (SER) will be free until next Monday, January 25 so that the owners of vehicles parked in areas with a parking meter are not forced to move them. The public public car parks in Madrid will be 100% open to guarantee the cleanliness of ramps, entrances and exits.

Reduce mobility to clean the streets

“The objective of these measures is to reduce the mobility of private vehicles in the capital in order to further intensify work at street level and eliminate the snow that fell eight days ago, also taking advantage of the rain forecast for Wednesday”, has explained Almeida during a visit today to the street of Arturo Soria.

The City Council has also activated a device for 220 Mobility Agents to control traffic in those points where the capacity of the road may be reduced by the accumulation of snow.