As reported this Sunday by the SER, Luis Suárez has rejected seven million euros from Barça to sign the settlement and leave with the freedom letter. It is the last offer that the Barça club has made him, convinced that it is as important for the changing room ecosystem as it is for the economy that Suárez, who this Saturday saw the Gamper trophy from the stands, leaves the club.

After the Juventus souffle fell last week, Suárez has rejected offers from MLS and Inter Miami in recent days, according to Mundo Deportivo. Atlético has him in the bedroom but the club suspects that Suárez wants to stay at all costs and is going to reject all the conciliation agreements proposed by the club.

Suárez, who has not been called up by Koeman for any of the three friendlies that Barça has played in preseason (Nàstic, Girona, Elche), is clear that he will only leave if the club satisfies his last year of contract until the last euro and gives you the freedom card to play for the club you want. Until October 5, everything is possible, but if he finally stays, Koeman has already said he will treat him “like one more” of the squad. But that does not mean that he is going to give him the starting jersey. Suárez could live many moments on the bench this course.