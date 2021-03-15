SER string bet definitely on one new way of listening to the radio. New technologies have strongly influenced the consumption of traditional media, which over time have adapted to them. The motto “when you want, how you want, where you want” that has promulgated so much to television on demand reaches the Grupo PRISA station this Tuesday, March 16.

From that day on, the new audio service will be launched, BE Podcast, which will feature Downloadable shows of your own programming as an add-on offer. “Audio is our past, our present and our future, and it will be so in all our manifestations. Digitization does not start today, the SER has already been around and time in promoting digital processes“, has indicated the general director of the SER, Daniel Gavela, which warns: “If the economy recovers, it will be difficult for SER and its musical radios to escape podcast leadership. “

Initial offer

At launch, this new service will have 65 audios that will be familiar to the regulars of the chain. The objective, says Luis Rodríguez, director of antenna and programs of the SER and SER Podcast, is none other than attract those people who “do not listen to the radio, but do listen to podcasts. The listener is always in the fundamental decision of how the content is going to be projected. We are in a privileged situation as the leading radio, but we are not only going to address our regular listeners also to the occasional onesthey are very important“.

Launch delayed due to pandemic

On the spot, Gavela confirmed that it was planned that the project saw the light last year, but with the arrival of the coronavirus pandemic, everything was delayed by the need to set priorities to cover the health crisis. “Now we are facing the greatest opportunity offered to radio. Technical barriers and the limitation that generalist radio has to adhere to are disappearing. Added to the strength of the live show is the best podcast offer in Spanish“.

Ana Alonso will be in charge of coordinating the entire project, with Roberto García as head of production. “Before we did a Delayed reissue of programming, now we want to offer a personalized experience. We have themed the contents. We are going to make sure that our contents arrive well and quickly, “assures Alonso, who focuses on rejuvenating the audience and occupying new marketing spaces.

Therefore, a new audience and also younger. “Radio must be rejuvenated, it is a global problem. First we think about humor, with programs like Modern life, and we realized that even so, people live elsewhere. What we did was bring them the content, first through video on YouTube, and then this grew in the field of podcasting, “says Rodríguez, who points out the age group among the 25 and 50 years.

The content

Thus, Cadena SER has established a division of its contents into eleven categories like current affairs, humor, sports or history. Of the audios, 23 have to do with specific sections of programs on his grill, such as those of Iñaki Gabilondo, Carlos Boyero or Juan José Millás. The novelty is that it can be enjoyed both from Cadena SER’s own application and from the main market platforms: Spotify, Apple Podcast, iVoox, Google Podcast and YouTube.

“SER Podcast is not a platform, it is the young, naughty, funny brother of the SER chain, but he has the same rules, he will behave. It has a soul, because people already know who we are, even if they are not our listeners, “Rodríguez concludes.